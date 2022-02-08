BG vs SSL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 2

Brother Gas will take on Shama Stylish Living in the second match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 on Tuesday, 8th February 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Brother Gas finished as runner-up in the recently-concluded Sharjah CBFS T20 league. They will now try to go one step ahead in this competition and lay their hands on the title.

Meanwhile, Shama Stylish Living are a new team in this league and will be hoping to get off to a positive start. Led by Haroon Altif, they will be looking to put up a strong performance against Brother Gas.

BG vs SSL Probable Playing 11 Today

Brother Gas

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mohammad Waseem, Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Omer Farooq, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar (c), Zahid Ali, Arsalan Javed, Mujahid Amin

Shama Stylish Living

Haroon Altaf (c/wk), Umair Ahmed, Rehan Khan, Vinod Raghavan, Adeel Rana, Renji John, Umer Naim, Mohammad Khalid, Kamran Shaheen, Muhammad Farhan, Muzamil Khan

Match Details

Match: Brother Gas vs Shama Stylish Living, Match 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, 8th February at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a balanced one. Batters have made full use of the shorter dimensions to dominate the bowlers. Meanwhile, spinners have proved to be effective in the latter part of the match.

Today’s BG vs SSL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir had a great time in the T20 tournament. He managed to rack up 242 runs in eight games at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 141.52.

Batters

Usman Khan: Usman was the leading run-scorer for Brother Gas in the T20 League. He has scored 247 runs in six games at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 199.19.

Vinod Raghavan: Vinod is an experienced campaigner in shorter formats. In 157 matches, he has scored 3214 runs and also has 66 wickets under his belt.

All-rounders

Waseem Mohammad: Waseem was brilliant in the T20 tournament, finishing as Brother Gas’ second-highest run-getter. In six matches, he has scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80 and a strike rate of 196.77.

Muhammad Khalid: Khalid is another experienced all-rounder in the Living’s lineup. In 144 games, he has scored 1257 runs and also has 165 wickets.

Bowlers

Muhammad Azhar: Azhar ended the T20 league as the highest wicket-taker. He picked up 16 wickets in just eight games at an economy of 6.10.

Mujahid Amin: Amin was brilliant in the recently-concluded T20 League. He finished with 11 wickets in eight games at an economy of 6.88.

BG vs SSL Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Vinod Raghavan, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Jiju Janardhanan, Renji John, Muzamil Khan, Kamran Shaheen

Captain: Muhammad Azhar Vice-Captain: Muhammad Khalid

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Vinod Raghavan, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin, Haroon Altaf, Umer Naim, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farhan

Captain: Usman Khan Vice-Captain: Vinod Raghavan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee