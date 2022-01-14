BG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 9

Brother Gas (BG) will lock horns with The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the ninth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Brother Gas have won their first two Sharjah CBFS T20 matches and are currently second in the points table. The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, fell to a 146-run loss against the Interglobe Marine in their first CBFS T20 game. They are currently at the bottom of the standings.

BG vs TVS Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Mohammad Azhar (C), Dawood Ejaz, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Mohammad Waseem, Jiju Janardhanan, Tanvir Javed, Omer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad, Mujahid Amin, Zeeshan Abid.

TVS XI

Saqib Mahmood (C), Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Rehman (WK), Junaid Shamsudheen, Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Ali Abid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sadaf Hussain, Haider Butt, Wajid Khan.

Match Details

BG vs TVS, Match 9, CBFS T20

Date and Time: 14th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has generally favored the batters, the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 197 runs.

Today’s BG vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hamdan Tahir: Tahir has scored 115 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 in his two CBFS T20 outings.

Batters

Tanvir Javed: Javed has been in brilliant form with the bat in the CBFS T20, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 186.44 in two matches.

Dawood Ejaz: Ejaz is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 46 runs and picked up two wickets in two matches.

All-rounders

Omer Farooq: Farooq has scored seven runs and taken three wickets in two CBFS T20 matches.

Shahbaz Ali: Ali scalped two wickets in the last game and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mohammad Azhar: Azhar has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 while also scoring 11 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Zahid Ali: Ali has bowled pretty well in the last couple of CBFS T20 matches, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 6.14. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azhar (BG) - 221 points

Hamdan Tahir (BG) - 186 points

Tanvir Javed (BG) - 160 points

Zahid Ali (BG) - 132 points

Dawood Ejaz (BG) - 130 points

Important Stats for BG vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azhar: 11 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 183.33 and ER - 4.50

Hamdan Tahir: 115 runs in 2 matches; SR - 198.28

Tanvir Javed: 110 runs in 2 matches; SR - 186.44

Zahid Ali: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.14

Dawood Ejaz: 46 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 106.98 and ER - 12.00

BG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Today (CBFS T20)

BG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hamdan Tahir, Ali Abid, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed, Omer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Wajid Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali.

Captain: Hamdan Tahir. Vice-captain: Jiju Janardhanan.

BG vs TVS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah CBFS T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hamdan Tahir, Ali Abid, Dawood Ejaz, Zeeshan Abid, Omer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Saqib Mahmood, Shahbaz Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Mujahid Amin.

Captain: Omer Farooq. Vice-captain: Mohammad Azhar.

