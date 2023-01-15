BGE vs ASP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see Bethesda Golden Eagles (BGE) squaring off against All Saints Pythons (ASP) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BGE vs ASP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well till now in the tournament. All Saints Pythons have won two of their last three matches. Bethesda Golden Eagles, too, have won two of their last three matches in the tournament.

All Saints Pythons will give it their all to win the match, but Bethesda Golden Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BGE vs ASP Match Details

The 23rd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 15 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BGE vs ASP, Match 23

Date and Time: January 15, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pic Liberta Black Hawks and New Winthorpes Lions, where a total of 131 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

BGE vs ASP Form Guide

BGE - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

ASP - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BGE vs ASP Probable Playing XI

BGE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kelvin Pittman (wk & c), Gavin Tonge, Anthony Martin, Kevin Pitman, Tiari Tonge, Kemari Clarke, Shacoy Floyd, Jawakie Joseph, Orion Tonge, Timmo Thomas, and Chad Walsh.

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Michael Dovar (wk), Mark Branker, Edwin Jackson, Akeem Blackman, Jermaine Marks, Tron Payne (c), Michael Marcellin, Demetri Lucas, Malone Joseph, Kadeem Josiah, and Justin Robinson.

BGE vs ASP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Dover

M Dover is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Pitman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Marcellin

M Tonge and M Marcellin are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Jackson played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Lucas

J Joseph and D Lucas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Thomas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Walsh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Tonge and C Walsh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Josiah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BGE vs ASP match captain and vice-captain choices

D Lucas

D Lucas will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 67 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches.

C Walsh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Walsh as he will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BGE vs ASP, Match 23

C Walsh

D Lucas

G Tonge

M Marcellin

M Dover

Bethesda Golden Eagles vs All Saints Pythons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bethesda Golden Eagles vs All Saints Pythons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Dover, K Pitman

Batters: M Tonge, M Marcellin, E Jackson

All-rounders: D Lucas, J Joseph, K Pitman

Bowlers: C Walsh, G Tonge, K Josiah

Bethesda Golden Eagles vs All Saints Pythons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Dover

Batters: M Tonge, M Marcellin, T Payne

All-rounders: D Lucas, T Thomas, K Pitman

Bowlers: C Walsh, G Tonge, C Semple, T Mason

