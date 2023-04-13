BGE vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Cool and Smooth T20, Match 2

The second match of the Cool and Smooth T20 2023 will see Bethesda Golden Eagles (BGE) take on Bolan Blasters (BOB) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday, April 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction.

Bethesda Golden Eagles and Bolan Blasters will start their campaign amid high expectations. The Golden Eagles will start as the favorites, with the likes of Hamza Tahir and Devon Thomas in their ranks.

While the Golden Eagles have a resourceful side to fall back on, the Blasters are also quite well-balanced and capable of beating any team on their day. They will rely on the likes of Richie Berrington and Dennis Bulli to step up for them.

With both sides looking to start the tournament on the right note, a cracker of a contest beckons in Antigua.

BGE vs BOB Match Details

Bethesda Golden Eagles and Bolan Blasters will lock horns in the second match of the Cool and Smooth T20 2023 on Friday. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BGE vs BOB, Cool and Smooth T20 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: April 14th, 2023, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Live Streaming: Fancode

BGE vs BOB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bethesda Golden Eagles injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bethesda Golden Eagles.

Bethesda Golden Eagles probable playing 11

Devon Thomas, Deran Benta, Sadique Henry, Cleton Payne, Nosthush Kenjige, Kelvin Pitman, Timmo Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Tonge and Anthony Martin.

Bolan Blasters injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bolan Blasters.

Bolan Blasters probable playing 11

Kerry Mentore, Derek Mourillon, Richie Berrington, Shemar Wallace, Omar Francis, Rowan Watkins, Taiem Tonge, Mali Richards, Dennis Bulli, Michael Harilail and Morton Browne.

BGE vs BOB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Derek Mourillon (last 3 matches, 77 runs, SR: 157.14)

Derek Mourillon has been in decent form in this format, scoring 77 runs in his last three T10 matches. He has been striking at 157.14, holding him in good stead.

With Mourillon capable of scoring big runs as well, he is a decent pick for your BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sadique Henry (last 5 matches, 75 runs, Average: 15.00)

Sadique Henry is a decent batter who has some experience playing for the Combined Campuses and Colleges side. He has 75 runs in his last 5 T10 matches, with three scores in excess of 20.

With Henry likely to bat in the top order, he is a good addition to your BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Omar Francis (last 5 matches, 21 runs, 2 wickets)

Omar Francis has shown glimpses of his ability in recent matches, scoring 21 runs and taking two wickets. While his batting ability is an added advantage, Francis' bowling prowess is what holds him in good stead.

With Francis likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a good pick for your BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sheldon Cottrell (last 5 T20I matches, 5 wickets, Average: 25.60)

Sheldon Cottrell is one of the best bowlers in the competition with franchise league and international experience to fall back on. He has five wickets in as many T20Is at an average of 25.60 over the last few weeks.

Given his wicket-taking ability, Cottrell is a must-have in your BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction team.

BGE vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Richie Berrington

Richie Berrington is one of the best batters to come out of Scotland. He has a heap of experience to his credit and has 63 runs in his last five matches in ODI cricket.

Given his bowling ability as well, Berrington is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction team.

Devon Thomas

Devon Thomas is an explosive batter capable of batting anywhere in the top order. He has 104 runs in his last five matches, holding him in good stead.

With Thomas capable of playing pace and spin well, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BGE vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Richie Berrington 63 runs in last 5 ODIs Nosthush Kenjige 75 runs and 1 wicket in last 5 ODIs Devon Thomas 104 runs in last 5 matches

BGE vs BOB match expert tips

Nosthush Kenjige is an experienced cricketer who plays for the United States of America. He has 75 runs and a wicket in his last five ODIs for the USA, holding him in high regard. Given the conditions and his ability, Kenjige is a fine differential pick for your BGE vs BOB Dream11 prediction team.

BGE vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BGE vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: D Thomas (vc), D Mourillon

Batters: R Berrington (c), S Henry, O Francis

All-rounders: O Peters, N Kenjige, T Tonge

Bowlers: S Cottrell, H Tahir, D Bulli

BGE vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BGE vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: D Thomas, D Mourillon

Batters: R Berrington (c), S Henry, S Wallace

All-rounders: O Peters, N Kenjige (vc), M Richards

Bowlers: S Cottrell, H Tahir, M Harilall

