BGE vs EMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 27

Bethesda Golden Eagles will be up against Empire Nation in the 27th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BGE vs EMN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Bethesda Golden Eagles have won two out of their four matches and are fourth in the points table. Their last match against All Saint Pythons was abandoned due to rain.

Empire Nation, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and are placed at the top of the points table. Their last match against the Jennings Tigers was also abandoned due to rain.

BGE vs EMN Match Details

The 27th match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 17 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua in West Indies.

The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BGE vs EMN, ABCA T10 Splash, Match 27

Date and Time: 17 January 2023, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, West Indies.

BGE vs EMN Pitch Report

The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 75

Average second-innings score: 60

BGE vs EMN Form Guide (Last match)

Bethesda Golden Eagles: NA

Empire Nation: NA

BGE vs EMN probable playing 11s for today’s match

BGE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BGE Probable Playing 11

Kelvin Pittman(C), GC Tonge, A Martin, Kevin Pitman, Mekali Tonge, Tiari Tonge, Kemari Clarke, Shacoy Floyd, Jawakie Joseph, Timmo Thomas, Chad Walsh.

EMN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

EMN Probable Playing 11

JJ Athanaze(C), TW Williams, Garry Duberry, Kenrick Scott, Tariq Benjamin, JQuan Athanaze, Tanez Francis, Javaughn James, Rasheed Henry, Ajahrie Joseph, Micah Mckenzie.

BGE vs EMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kevin Pitman (4 matches, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 89.74)

Kevin has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 89.74 in four matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Tyrone Williams (4 matches, 59 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.21 and Economy Rate: 4.00)

Tyrone can pick wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option for your fantasy outfit. He has scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 137.21 in four matches while also scalping four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Timmo Thomas (4 matches, 3 wickets and 4 runs, Economy Rate: 9.75 and Strike Rate: 57.14)

Timmo has looked promising with the ball and has fetched three wickets in four matches so far. He will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps.

Top Bowler pick

Chad Walsh (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.67)

Walsh can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 3.67.

BGE vs EMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Tyrone Williams

Tyrone is a no-brainer choice for captaincy in this match. He has scored 59 runs while scalping four wickets in four matches.

Kenrick Scott

Kenrick can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Tuesday. He has scored 41 runs in four matches at an outstanding strike rate of 186.36 while also picking up one wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BGE vs EMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tyrone Williams: 59 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Chad Walsh: 5 wickets in 4 matches

Ajahrie Joseph: 5 wickets in 4 matches

Kenrick Scott: 41 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches

Timmo Thomas: 3 wickets in 4 matches

BGE vs EMN match expert tips

Tyrone Williams could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form. Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BGE vs EMN match, click here!

BGE vs EMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head-to-Head League

BGE vs EMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Pitman.

Batters: Shacoy Floyd, Kenrick Scott, Tyrone Williams.

All-rounders: Kelvin Pittman, Timmo Thomas, Jawakie Joseph, Justin Athanaze.

Bowlers: Rasheed Henry, Ajahrie Joseph, Chad Walsh.

BGE vs EMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

BGE vs EMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Pitman.

Batters: Shacoy Floyd, Kenrick Scott, Tyrone Williams.

All-rounders: Timmo Thomas, Jawakie Joseph, Justin Athanaze.

Bowlers: Mekali Tonge, Micah Mckenzie, Ajahrie Joseph, Chad Walsh.

