BGE VS JNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 13

Bethesda Golden Eagles (BGE) will take on Jennings Tigers (JNT) in the 13th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BGE vs JNT Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

Bethesda Golden Eagles began the tournament on a winning note. They are currently second in the points table for Zone B with a net run rate of +3.011.

Meanwhile, Jennings Tigers have won one and lost one of their two matches in the tournament so far. They are currently the fourth-placed team in the points table with a net run rate of +0.946.

BGE vs JNT Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 13th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between Bethesda Golden Eagles and the Jennings Tigers will be played on January 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BGE vs JNT, Match 13, ABCA T10 Splash

Date & Time: January 11, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

BSE vs JNT Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has produced sporting wickets so far. While there have been some high-scoring matches on this pitch, some of the encounters have been pretty low scoring.

Last 5 Matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings score: 81

Average second innings score: 72

BGE vs JNT Probable Playing 11 today

BGE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Bethesda Golden Eagles Probable Playing XI

Shacoy Floyd, Anthony Martin, Jawakie Joseph, Gavin Tonge, Kevin Pitman, Kelvin Pitman, Tehrique Mason, Timmo Thomas, Mekali Tonge, Chad Walsh, and O Shale Simon

JNT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Jennings Tigers Probable Playing XI

Elijah Peters, Dahri Francis (w & c), Paul Miller, Cameron Miller, Morton Browne, Jedidiah Martin, Matthew Miller, Glenton Williams, Nicolas Tappin, Bassanio Joseph, and Omarie Joseph.

BGE vs JNT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dahri Francis (2 Matches, 163 Points)

Dahri Francis is the best pick for this match from the wicketkeeper category. He has 163 points from two matches and his consistency makes him a crucial pick for the match.

Batter

Elijah Peters (2 Matches, 64 Points)

Among the choices available in the batter's category, Elijah Peters is the best choice. He has fetched the highest points in this category and so should be a must-pick for the match.

All-rounder

Jawakie Joseph (1 Match, 49 Points)

Jawakie Joseph will be an important pick for the match as he can contribute with both the bat and the ball. Joseph can be a good point-fetcher with his all-round abilities.

Bowler

Chad Walsh (1 Match, 68 Points)

Chad Walsh played a significant role for his team in the first match. His presence in fantasy XI will guarantee some vital points for the contests.

BGE vs JNT Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Dahri Francis

Dahri Francis is contributing with the bat and also with his wicketkeeping skills. Therefore, he can be a very good choice for the captain or vice-captain role.

Paul Miller

Paul Miller has 204 points under his belt in two matches. He would be a great point multiplier if kept as a captain or vice-captain with his contribution in both trades.

BGE vs JNT Match Top 5 Must Picks

Dahri Francis -163 Points in 2 Matches

Elijah Peters - 64 Points in 2 Matches

Jawakie Joseph - 49 Points in 1 Match

Chad Walsh - 68 Points in 1 Match

Paul Miller - 204 Points in 2 Matches

BGE vs JNT match expert tips

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will favor players of all trades. Keeping more all-rounders who are handy with the ball and bat in the top order is advisable.

BGE vs JNT Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dahri Francis

Batters: Anthony Martin, Elijah Peters, Nicolas Tappin

All-rounders: Paul Miller, Jawakie Joseph, Jedidiah Martin, Timmo Thomas

Bowlers: Omarie Joseph, Chad Walsh, Tehrique Mason

BGE vs JNT Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dahri Francis

Batters: Anthony Martin, Elijah Peters, Nicolas Tappin

All-rounders: Paul Miller, Jawakie Joseph, Jedidiah Martin, Timmo Thomas

Bowlers: Omarie Joseph, Chad Walsh, Tehrique Mason

