BGE vs JNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Cool and Smooth T20 2023, Match 28

The 28th match of the Cool and Smooth T20 2023 will see Bethesda Golden Eagles (BGE) square off against the Jennings Tigers (JT) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound on Wednesday, April 26.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BGE vs JNT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Bethesda Golden Eagles have played six matches in the tournament and have won just a single game. They are currently at the bottom of the table and are desperately looking for a win.

The Jennings Tigers, on the other hand, have played six and have won three of those matches. They are currently at number five in the points table and will be looking for the win in order to stay in the race for the top.

BGE vs JNT Match Details

The 28th game of the Cool and Smooth T20 2023 will be played on April 26 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, North Sound, commencing at 6.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BGE vs JNT, Match 26

Date and Time: April 26, 2023, 6.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, North Sound

BGE vs JNT, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will be difficult for the bowlers. The wicket offers good bounce and pace, which will encourage batters to play their shots from the very beginning of their innings.

BGE vs JNT Probable Playing XIs

BGE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BGE Probable Playing XI

D Benta, K Pitman, S Henry, S Floyd, G Tonge, N Kenjige, T Thomas, M Tonge, J Fernandez, A Martin, and T Mason.

JNT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JNT Probable Playing XI

D Francis, A Barron, E Peters, C Miller, A Webster, L Bangs, M Miller, J Martin, W Nelson, P Miller, and B Sexton.

BGE vs JNT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Francis

Francis has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

S Henry

Henry has been in decent touch with the bat this tournament. He can bat aggressively from the beginning of the innings and that makes him a good pick for the batters category.

All-rounders

J Martin

J Martin is an effective all-rounder who can contribute to the team's cause with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up fantasy points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

G Williams

Williams can pick up crucial wickets for the team at important junctures. He can also swing the bat hard and score some valuable runs for the team. Williams will be a good pick for the bowlers category for the match.

BGE vs JNT match captain and vice-captain choices

G Williams

G Williams mostly completes his full quota of overs and also sometimes scores runs with the bat for his team. Williams would be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Sexton

Sexton can be lethal with the ball and strike at crucial junctures for the team. He has been in form in the tournament and will be a relatively safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the team.

Five Must-Picks for BGE vs JNT, Match 28

D Francis

S Henry

J Martin

B Sexton

G Williams

BGE vs JNT, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who complete their quota of overs and bat in the top order will be good picks for the match.

BGE vs JNT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team

BGE vs JT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: D Francis

Batter: S Henry

All-rounders: L Bangs, P Miller, J Martin, T Thomas, W Nelson, J Fernandez

Bowlers: A Martin, G Williams, B Sexton

BGE vs JT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Grand League Team

BGE vs JT Dream11 Prediction, Match 28, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: D Francis

Batter: S Henry

All-rounders: L Bangs, P Miller, J Martin, T Thomas, W Nelson, J Fernandez

Bowlers: A Martin, G Williams, B Sexton

