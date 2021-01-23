BGP v LBP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Match – Jan 24th, 2021

Match 18 of the Prime Minister Cup will see Bagmati Province locking horns with Lumbini Province at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Bagmati Province are placed atop the points table, having won all the three games they've played thus far in the league. They would look to win their final league phase match and enter into the semis with positive momentum.

Lumbini Province, on the other hand, are at the second position with two wins from as many games. The club will have to win their final group stage fixture, and will hope that the other fixture goes there way to make it to the knockouts.

Squads to choose from

Bagmati Province

Bibhatsu Thapa, Bipin Acharya, Gyanendra Malla (C), Ishan Pandey, Prithu Baskota, Ario Poudel, Paras Khadka, Aadil Khan (WK), Aakash Thapa (WK), Dipesh Shrestha, Gautam KC, Nandan Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri and Tilak Bhandari.

Lumbini Province

Krishna Karki (c), Saurav Khanal, Bikram Bushal, Anil Kharel, Sandeep Sunar, Sandeep Rajali, Rajbir Singh, Prakash K.C, Sushant Singh Thapa, Panil Thapa Magar, Jitendra Sahani, Dev Khanal, Dipendra Rawat, Amit Tamang.

Predicted Playing XI

Bagmati Province

Gyanendra Malla (C), Ishan Pandey, Prithu Baskota, Ario Poudel, Paras Khadka, Aadil Khan, Aakash Thapa (WK), Dipesh Shrestha, Nandan Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri, Tilak Bhandari.

Lumbini Province

Sandeep Sunar, Sushant Thapa (wk), Sandeep Rajali, Pranit Thapa Magar, Saurav Khanal, KC Prakash, Krishna Karki (c), Bikram Bhusal, Anil Kharel, Amit Tamang, Dipendra Rawat.

Match Details

Match: Bagmati Province vs Lumbini Province

Date: 24th January 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Pitch Report

The pitch here at Kathmandu has seen low scoring encounters over the last few games. Bowlers have enjoyed decent success, as the conditions are most favorable towards them.

Nepal One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BGP v LBP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aadil Khan, Gyanendra Malla, Saurav Khanal, Prithu Baskota, Paras Khadka, Krishna Karki, Nandan Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri, Tilak Bhandari, Dev Khanal and Dipendra Rawat.

Captain: Prithu Baskota Vice-captain: Paras Khadka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aadil Khan, Gyanendra Malla, Saurav Khanal, Prithu Baskota, Bipin Acharya, Krishna Karki, Nandan Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri, Tilak Bhandari, Sandeep Rajali and Anil Kharel.

Captain: Ramnaresh Giri Vice-captain: Gyanendra Malla