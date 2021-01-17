BGP vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Match – Jan 17th, 2021

Match 3 of the Nepal PM Cup will see Bagmati Province take on Nepal Police Club at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Both teams are drawn into Group B of the league and will start their 2021 season campaign on Sunday. Bagmati Province commence this fixture as favourites after having international stars like Paras Khadka and Gyanendra Malla in their ranks. The team has several other experienced and senior players in their unit, which makes them one of the stronger sides in the competition.

Nepal Police Club, on other hand, are a weak side when compared to their opponents. But, the club does have some firepower to upset their opposition.

Squads to choose from

Bagmati Province

A Thapa, A Khan, G Malla, B Thapa, I Pandey, B Acharya, A Poudel, P Baskota, P Khadka, Gaurav KC, N Yadav, R Giri, D Shrestha, T Bhandari.

Nepal Police Club

D Nath, A Shrestha, S Dhamala, K Bhurtel, A Sheikh, P Tamang, M Shrestha, A Shah, P Sarraf, D Singh Airee, S Dhakal, L Rajbanshi, Y Singh Karki, Rashid.

Predicted Playing XI

Bagmati Province

A Thapa, A Khan, G Malla, B Thapa, I Pandey, P Baskota, P Khadka, Gaurav KC, N Yadav, R Giri, T Bhandari.

Nepal Police Club

D Nath, A Shrestha, S Dhamala, A Sheikh, P Tamang, M Shrestha, A Shah, P Sarraf, D Singh Airee, S Dhakal, L Rajbanshi.

Match Details

Match: Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club

Date: 17th January 2021, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track in Kirtipur is one meant for the bowlers, for the pacers and spinners have excelled over the last few games. However, the short boundaries on offer have come to the aid of the batsmen at times, and a score of 200+ could also be defendable on this pitch.

Nepal One Day Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BGP vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Gautam KC, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sagar Dhakal.

Captain: Paras Khadka Vice-Captain: Gyanendra Malla

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aakash Thapa, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah, Gautam KC, Tilak Bhandari, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sagar Dhakal.

Captain: Paras Khadka Vice-Captain: Lalit Rajbanshi