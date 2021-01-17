BGP vs SPP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal One Day Cup Match – Jan 18, 2021

Bagmati Province will lock horns with Sudur Paschim Province in the 5th match of the Nepal One Day Cup on Monday at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Bagmati Province got off to a flying start to their Nepal One Day Cup campaign and are placed atop the Group B points table. They registered a 7-wicket victory over Nepal Police Club in their first game of the tournament.

Sudur Paschim Province, on the other hand, will begin their Nepal One Day Cup campaign with this fixture. They finished fourth in the last edition with a single win from their four matches and will be hoping for better results this time around.

Bagmati Province will be starting as favourites to win this game against Sudur Paschim Province, given the international experience they have in their camp.

Squads to choose from

Bagmati Province

Bibhatsu Thapa, Bipin Acharya, Gyanendra Malla (C), Ishan Pandey, Prithu Baskota, Ario Poudel, Paras Khadka, Aadil Khan (WK), Aakash Thapa (WK), Dipesh Shrestha, Gautam KC, Nandan Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri and Tilak Bhandari.

Sudur Paschim Province

Arun Airee, Khadak Bohara, Kiran Thagunna, Narayan Joshi, Suraj Tirwa, Bhojraj Bhatta, Gajendra Bohora, Sher Malla, Sanju Damai (WK), Arjun Sawad, Binod Lama, Hemanta Dhami, Narendra Sawad and Santosh Bhatta (C).

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Bagmati Province

Gyanendra Malla (C), Ishan Pandey, Prithu Baskota, Ario Poudel, Paras Khadka, Aadil Khan, Aakash Thapa (WK), Dipesh Shrestha, Nandan Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri, Tilak Bhandari.

Sudur Paschim Province

Arun Airee, Khadak Bohara, Kiran Thagunna, Suraj Tirwa, Gajendra Bohora, Sher Malla, Sanju Damai (WK), Binod Lama, Hemanta Dhami, Narendra Sawad, Santosh Bhatta (C).

Match Details

Match: Bagmati Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, Match 5

Date: 18th January 2021, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced one with an average 1st innings score of 193 runs. The spinners are expected to get a lot of turn from the wicket and dominate the majority of the game. However, the short boundaries on offer may come to the aid of the batsmen, who will look to score some quick runs.

BGP v SPP Dream11 Suggestions

BGP v SPP Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aakash Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Ishan Pandey, Arun Airee, Khadak Bohara, Paras Khadka, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Tilak Bhandari, Binod Lama, Santosh Bhatta.

Advertisement

Captain: Paras Khadka. Vice-Captain: Sher Malla.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aakash Thapa, Ishan Pandey, Arun Airee, Khadak Bohara, Paras Khadka, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Tilak Bhandari, Ramnaresh Giri, Binod Lama, Santosh Bhatta.

Captain: Nandan Yadav. Vice-Captain: Tilak Bhandari.