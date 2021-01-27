BGP vs TAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Prime Minister Cup 2021 2nd Semi-final – Jan 28, 2021

In the second semi-final at the Prime Minister Cup 2021 (Nepal One Day), Bagmati Province square off against Tribhuwan Army Club. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will be the venue for this fixture. Both teams have had a good run in this tournament so far.

Bagmati Province finished at the top of the points table in Group B. They won three games while one match ended in a tie.

Bagmati Province's first three games were all one-sided as they absolutely demolished the opposition. They beat Nepal Police Club, Sudur Paschim Province, and Province Number 2. The team put up a superb fight against Lumbini Province in their last group stage encounter to force a tie while defending 220.

Tribhuwan Army Club have been pretty consistent throughout the season as well. They finished second in Group A with three wins and a loss. Tribhuwan Army Club recorded three back-to-back victories over Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Province Number 1. They, however, went down to Armed Police Force Club by six runs in their last group stage game.

Thus, both teams have some momentum on their side. Having won three games each by commanding margins, they look evenly-matched ahead of this semi-final.

Squads to choose from

Bagmati Province: Aakash Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Gautam KC, Ishan Pandey, Tilak Bhandari, Ariyo Poudel, Prithu Baskota, Ramnaresh Giri, Dipesh Shrestha, Aadil Khan, Nandan Yadav, Bibhatsu Thapa, Bipin Acharya.

Tribhuwan Army Club: Binod Bhandari, Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Harikrishna Jha, Sushan Bhari, Aakash Chand, Sahab Alam, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Hari Bahadur Chauhan, Bikram Sob.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bagmati Province: Aakash Thapa (wk), Aadil Khan, Bibhatsu Thapa, Prithu Baskotam, Ishan Pandey, Gyanendra Malla (c), Bipin Acharya, Gautam KC, Ramnaresh Giri, Nandan Yadav, Tilak Bhandari

Tribhuwan Army Club: Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Hari Chauhan, Binod Bhandari (c & wk), Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Bikram Sob, Aakash Chand, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari

Match Details

Match: Bagmati Province vs Tribhuwan Army Club

Date: January 28th 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground started off being a good batting track at the start of the season. However, in the last five games, no team could register a score of 250 or more, batting first.

The bowlers have dominated games of late. The pitch has something in it for both the pacers and the spinners. Thus, 250-260 could well prove to be a winning total on this surface.

Prime Minister Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BGP vs TAC)

Dream11 Team for Prime Minister Cup - Bagmati Province vs Tribhuwan Army Club.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Binod Bhandari, Aakash Thapa, Aadil Khan, Rohit Paudel, Anil Mandal, Prithu Baskotam, Rajesh Pulami, Bipin Acharya, Shahab Alam, Tilak Bhandari, Ramnaresh Giri

Captain: Prithu Baskotam Vice-captain: Shahab Alam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Binod Bhandari, Aadil Khan, Anil Mandal, Prithu Baskotam, Gyanendra Malla, Rajesh Pulami, Hari Chauhan, Bipin Acharya, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri

Captain: Bipin Acharya Vice-captain: Rajesh Pulami