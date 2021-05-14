BGR v DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 15th, 2021

Match 2 of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see Botanical Gardens Rangers lock horns with Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday.

Botanical Gardens Rangers had mixed fortunes the previous season. They won five matches and lost three, which saw them finish in third position.

Dark View Explorers had a disastrous 2020 edition, as they managed to win only two games. The Explorers lost six games and ended in second-last position in the points table. They will be looking to forget the past and focus on the ongoing edition of the Vincy Premier League T10.

Squads to choose from

Botanical Garden Rangers

Eaton Gibson, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (c)

Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Garden Rangers

Eaton Gibson, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Match Details

Match: Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Match 2

Date and Time (IST): 15th May, 11:00 PM

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

During the 2020 edition of the league, the surface assisted batsmen at the start of the season, but bowlers did well during the latter half of the event.

Anything above 120 is easily defendable on this pitch. Thus, teams would like to bat first and post a challenging total.

Bowlers will have their fair share of chances throughout the match. All they have to do is deliver the right lines and lengths.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BGR vs DVE)

BGR v DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Alex Samuel, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Keron Cottoy, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Darius Martin

Captain: Deron Greaves Vice-captain: Keron Cottoy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Darius Martin

Captain: Lindon James Vice-captain: Kesrick Williams