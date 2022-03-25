BGR vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 13

Botanical Garden Rangers will take on Dark View Explorers in the 13th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday.

Botanical Garden Rangers are among the favourites to win the Vincy Premier League title this season. They have won three of their four matches so far and are second in the table with six points. They defeated La Soufriere Strikers by seven wickets in the previous match and have been in great form.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, brought up their first win against Strikers by a margin of 27 runs. However, they were unable to keep the momentum going and ended up losing the next three matches on the trot. Their batting order hasn’t managed to impress so far.

BGR vs DVE Probable Playing 11 Today

BGR XI

Andre Fletcher, Salvan Browne (wk), Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams, Razine Browne, Larry Edward, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Ethan Gibson

DVE XI

Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Lindon James (c & wk), Dean Browne, Tilron Harry, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Aleon Caesar

Match Details

BGR vs DVE, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 13

Date and Time: 25th March, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be friendly to the batters. The batters will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shortened 10-over format. Pacers might extract some assistance in the latter half of matches.

Today’s BGR vs DVE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Brown has been in top form over the last four matches. He has scored 65 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 151.16 and similar pyrotechnics can be expected from him.

Batters

A Athanaze has been in wonderful form for Dark View Explorers and is the highest run-scorer in this tournament. He has struck 160 runs at an average of 40 and has also scalped two wickets.

A Fletcher is one of the best strikers of the ball in the tournament and he can take apart bowling attacks almost single-handedly. He has scored 113 runs in four matches at an average of 56.5 and has a strike rate of 173.85.

All-rounders

W Samuel is an effective all-rounder who has done well with the ball in hand. He has picked up three wickets over the last couple of games.

Bowlers

K Williams has collected two wickets over the last two matches. He also scored 21 runs against Salt Pond Breakers.

Top 5 best players to pick in BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction team

A Athanaze (DVE) – 330 points

A Fletcher (BGR) – 239 points

W Samuel (BGR) – 151 points

D Browne (DVE) – 148 points

S Brown (BGR) – 144 points

Important stats for BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction team

A Athanaze: 160 runs and 2 wickets

A Fletcher: 113 runs and 1 wicket

S Brown: 65 runs

W Harper: 63 runs

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Prediction Today

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Brown, W Harper, A Athanaze, A Fletcher, R Pierre, W Samuel, D Browne, K Cottoy, L Wilson, K Williams, L Edward

Captain: A Athanaze Vice-Captain: A Fletcher

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Brown, W Harper, L Samuel, A Athanaze, A Fletcher, R Pierre, D Browne, K Cottoy, L Wilson, K Williams, L Edward

Captain: D Browne Vice-Captain: K Cottoy

Edited by Ritwik Kumar