BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 21, 2021

Botanical Gardens Rangers will square off against Dark View Explorers in the 14th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday.

Botanical Gardens Rangers have lost as many as four matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. Rangers lost their last game against Grenadines Divers by nine wickets. They will be desperately looking to win the upcoming match and open their account in the Vincy Premier League T10.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and are currently second in the standings. The Explorers registered a 35-run victory over Grenadines Divers in their last fixture. The Lindon James-led side have won two consecutive games and will likely stretch their winning streak to three games when they face Botanical Gardens Rangers.

The reverse Vincy Premier League T10 fixture saw the Rangers losing to the Explorers by 57 runs.

Squads to choose from

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Mcleon Williams, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis and Michael Joseph.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Lindon James (C & WK), Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams.

Match Details

Match: Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Match 14

Date & Time: 21st May 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is a good one to bat on. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase. Hence, the teams winning the toss should bat first and put up a healthy total on the board. The average first innings score at the venue is 99 runs.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BGR vs DVE)

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Lindon James, Jaheil Walters, Romano Pierre, Mcleon Williams, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Kesrick Williams, Sealron Williams, Kimali Williams, Rayan Williams.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Shammon Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wayne Harper, Jaheil Walters, Romano Pierre, Mcleon Williams, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Winston Samuel, Kesrick Williams, Rayan Williams, Donald Delpleche, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Kesrick Williams.