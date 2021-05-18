BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 19th, 2021

Botanical Garden Rangers will take on Grenadines Divers in the 10th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Wednesday.

Botanical Garden Rangers were defeated by Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers in their first two Vincy Premier League T10 fixtures. They will be keen to get their campaign back on track at the earliest.

Grenadines Divers also lost their first two Vincy Premier League T10 games. They will start as underdogs against the Botanical Garden Rangers, who have won four of the last five meetings between the two teams.

Squads to choose from:

Botanical Garden Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams and Michael Joseph.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Tilron Harry (WK) and Richie Richards.

Predicted Playing XIs

Botanical Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum.

Match Details

Match: Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadines Divers, 10th Match

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Date and Time: 19th May, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers as it's on the slower side. While the pacers might get some swing early on with the new ball, the spinners can prove to be crucial in the middle overs. A score of 100 is expected to be par at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BGR vs GRD)

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Tips - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Harper, T Harry, S Browne, U Thomas, K Nedd, A Hooper, K Abraham, D Delpesche, K Williams, D Barnum, K Williams

Captain: A Hooper. Vice-captain: D Delpesche

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Harper, S Browne, U Thomas, K Nedd, A Hooper, K Abraham, D Delpesche, K Williams, D Barnum, Z Providence, K Williams

Captain: S Browne. Vice-captain: D Barnum