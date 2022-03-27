BGR vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Vincy Premier League 2022 has Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) taking on Grenadine Divers (GRD) at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

The Botanic Garden Rangers have done well in the tournament with three wins in five games. The likes of Andre Fletcher and Kesrick Williams haven't really fired, but with the players they have at their disposal, the Botanic Garden Rangers will start as favorites. However, they face an equally impressive Grenadine Divers side who have won two out of their five games so far. The Divers have enough firepower to cause an upset, making for a cracking game in St Vincent.

BGR vs GRD Probable Playing 11 Today

BGR XI

Andre Fletcher, Salvan Browne (wk), Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (c), Larry Edwards, Ethan Gibson, Kimali Williams, Razine Browne and Winston Samuel

GRD XI

Roland Cato, Asif Hooper (c), Shem Browne, Imran Joseph, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Abraham, Braxie Browne, Hyron Shallow (wk), Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte and Vedol Edwards

Match Details

BGR vs GRD, Vincy Premier League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 28th March 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, allowing the bowlers to dictate proceedings. The batters will look to go hard in the powerplay overs against the brand new ball. Some turn is expected, paving the way for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum in this format.

Today’s BGR vs GRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hyron Shallow: Although Hyron Shallow isn't expected to bat in the top order, he has shown promise in a pinch-hitter role down the order. His ability to score quick runs, in addition to his keeping skills, makes him a fine addition to your BGR vs GRD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher, who was one of the stars of the Spice T10 League last season, hasn't been able to get going for BGR this time around. However, he is one of the best in the tournament in terms of ability, with a heap of experience to fall back on as well. With Fletcher being due for a big one, he is a must-have in your BGR vs GRD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Asif Hooper: Asif Hooper has been in good form throughout the tournament for the Divers, coming up with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. With the conditions also playing into his hands, Hooper is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Kesrick Williams: Kesrick Williams is one of the best bowlers in the competition, with his clever variations and experience coming in handy. However, he hasn't been as effective as usual, something he would love to correct in this fixture. With the pitch slightly on the slower side, Williams should ideally pick up a wicket or two and also add value with the bat lower down the order.

Top 3 best players to pick in BGR vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher (BGR) - 276 points

Asif Hooper (GRD) - 246 points

Imran Joseph (GRD) - 197 points

Important stats for BGR vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher - 1135 runs in 5 matches in this tournament, Average: 45.00

Salvan Browne - 83 runs in 5 matches in this tournament, Average: 20.75

Wesrick Strough - 5 wickets in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 9.20

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Today (Vincy Premier League 2022)

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Shallow, S Brown, A Fletcher, R Cato, S Browne, K Cottoy, A Hooper, K Williams, L Edward, W Strough and I Joseph.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: A Hooper.

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Harper, S Brown, A Fletcher, R Cato, K Dember, K Cottoy, A Hooper, K Williams, L Edward, W Strough and I Joseph.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: K Cottoy.

