BGR vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 3

Botanical Garden Rangers will take on La Soufriere Hikers in the third match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

Botanical Garden Rangers have got off to a fabulous winning start to their Vincy Premier League T10 campaign. They defeated Grenadines Divers by nine wickets in a rain-interrupted match. They are currently second in the points table and will be hoping to build on that winning momentum.

On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers lost their opening match against Salt Pond Breakers by seven wickets and are currently at the bottom of the points table. They will be eager to turn the situation around in their next match.

BGR vs LSH Probable Playing 11 Today

BGR XI

Wayne Harper, Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Ethan Gibson, Keron Cottoy, Tijorn Pope, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel, Kesrick Williams, Larry Edward, Kimali Williams

LSH XI

Gidron Pope, Desron Maloney, Andrew Thomas, Kavem Hodge, Jahiel Walters, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Louis, Ojay Matthews, Jeremy Layne, Niall Small, Romario Bibby

Match Details

BGR vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 3

Date and Time: 20th March, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a friendly one for the batters. Batters will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shortened 10-over format. Pacers might extract some assistance in the latter half of matches in the tournament.

Today’s BGR vs LSH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gidron Pope is an exciting batter in the top order for La Soufriere Hikers. He scored 40 runs off 15 deliveries at a strike rate of 266 in the previous match.

Batters

Andre Fletcher has an excellent T20 record and will be an important figure for Botanical Garden Rangers. He remained unbeaten on 30 runs in the opening match.

All-rounders

Keron Cottoy was terrific with the ball in the previous encounter. He picked up two wickets and is also a more than handy batter. He will be a fine multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Jeremy Layne is a wonderful bowler who can be backed to bowl crucial overs at the death. He picked up a wicket in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Gidron Pope (LSH) – 86 points

Keron Cottoy (LSH) – 68 points

Andre Fletcher (BGR) – 49 points

Jeremy Layne (LSH) – 29 points

Kavem Hodge (LSH) – 29 points

Important stats for BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Gidron Pope: 40 runs

Keron Cottoy: 2 wickets

Andre Fletcher: 30 runs

Jeremy Layne: 1 wicket

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Today

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gidron Pope, Andre Fletcher, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney, Keron Cottoy, Razine Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams

Captain: Andre Fletcher, Vice-Captain: Keron Cottoy

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gidron Pope, Andre Fletcher, Kavem Hodge, Kenneth Dember, Desron Maloney, Keron Cottoy, Razine Browne, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Layne, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams

Captain: Gidron Pope, Vice-Captain: Dillon Douglas

Edited by Diptanil Roy