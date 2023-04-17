BGR vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 16

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the La Soufriere Hikers (BGR vs LSH) in Match 16 of the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 on Monday (April 17). The Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BGR vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Although both teams have had a similar run in the tournament so far, the Botanical Garden Rangers are ranked second in the points table. They are followed by none other than the La Soufriere Hikers.

The Rangers won their previous game by four wickets, extending their winning streak to three games in the Vincy Premier League T10 2023. Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers ended the Hikers' three-game winning streak in the latter's previous game.

Dillon Douglas, Jonathan Carter, Larry Edwards, and Othneil Lewis have all had success for La Soufriere. They will, however, look to perform as a unit on Monday in order to get back on track against a strong Botanical Garden Rangers team that has momentum on its side.

BGR vs LSH Match Details

The 16th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 will be played on April 17 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent. The game is set to take place at 09:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the contest can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 16, Vincy Premier League T10 2023.

Date and Time: April 17, 2023, 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.

BGR vs LSH, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Once they are well-settled, however, they can get plenty of runs on board, with the surface not really offering much for the spinners.

Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average 1st innings score: 116.

Average 2nd innings score: 115.

BGR vs LSH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Botanical Garden Rangers - W, W, W, L, W.

La Soufriere Hikers - L, W, W, W, L.

BGR vs LSH Probable Playing XI

BGR Playing XI

No injury updates for the Botanical Garden Rangers ahead of this Vincy Premier League T10 2023 encounter.

Kesrick Williams (c), Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Atticus Browne, Wayne Harper (wk), Andre Fletcher, Roshon Primus, Ronnel Jeffrey, Jerron John, Jarrell Edwards, Ravendra Persaud.

LSH Playing XI

No injury updates for the La Soufriere Hikers heading into this important fixture.

Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Jonathan Carter, Larry Edwards, Othneil Lewis, Andrew Thomas, Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters (wk), Ojay Matthews, Rayan Williams, Kirton Lavia.

Today's BGR vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jahiel Walters

Jahiel Walters is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 34 runs in the five games he has played so far and could be a crucial pick for your BGR vs LSH Dream11 fantasy team. Walters is also a safe bet behind the stumps.

Batter

Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher is a familiar face in the Vincy Premier League T10 and has played some crucial knocks for his team. He has scored 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 243.33 in five games. Fletcher's recent exploits make him a must-have in your fantasy outfit for this upcoming match.

All-rounder

Jonathan Carter

Jonathan Carter has been LSH's best player in this year's Vincy Premier League T10, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 165 runs at an outstanding average of 41.25 and has picked up one wicket in five games, making him a lock pick for your BGR vs LSH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rayan Williams

Rayan Williams is his team's best bowler thanks to his quick pace and ability to generate extra bounce, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy out. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 12.90 in five games so far.

BGR vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices

Dillon Douglas

Dillon Douglas is an excellent all-rounder for his team, though he has yet to impress with the ball in the Vincy Premier League T10 2023. He has, however, scored 140 runs at an excellent average of 46.67 in four games, making him a must-have in your BGR vs LSH Dream11 fantasy team.

Keron Cottoy

Keron Cottoy is a top batter for his team, having scored 110 runs at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 159.42 in five games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy outfit for this upcoming contest.

5 Must-Picks for BGR vs LSH, Match 16th

Roshon Primus

Ronnel Jeffrey

Othneil Lewis

Andrew Thomas

Jerron John

BGR vs LSH Match Expert Tips, 16th match

Kesrick Williams has been a valuable bowler for his team thanks to his pace and variations. Although he has yet to find his rhythm, Williams will be raring to make a major contribution in this match. Given his abilities, he is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: J Walters.

Batters: Andre Fletcher, K Cottoy, D Maloney, A Browne, R Persaud.

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, R Primus, D Douglas, L Edwards.

Bowler: K Dember.

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: W Harper.

Batters: Andre Fletcher, K Cottoy, D Maloney, R Persaud.

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, R Primus, D Douglas, L Edwards, O Lewis.

Bowler: R Williams.

