BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 9th, 2020

Match 6 of the Vincy Premier League pits Botanical Garden Rangers against La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Monday.

Rangers and Hikers began their Vincy Premier League campaigns with big wins over Divers and Strikers respectively.

In their rain-marred Vincy Premier League opener, Rangers edged Divers by nine wickets while Hikers, who face Rangers on Monday, thrashed Strikers after restricting them to just 55 runs in their allotted overs. With a strong bowling attack consisting of Kavem Hodge and Dillon Douglas, Hikers hold the upper hand against Rangers.

Although they might be the slight underdogs in this Vincy Premier League game, the Rangers are well-equipped to steal a win, considering the form that their opener Emmanuel Stewart is in at the moment.

With two valuable points and their unbeaten start to the tournament on the line, one could expect a competitive clash to close out proceedings on what promises to be an exciting double-header game in the Vincy Premier League on Monday.

Squads to choose from:

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donald Delpleche, Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Zemron Providence and Atticus Browne.

La Soufriere Hikers

Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood.

Match Details

Match: Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 6

Date: November 9th, 2020 at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring Vincy Premier League game beckons in St Vincent, with the pitch expected to favour the batsmen. However, the batsmen will need to be wary of the early swing on offer for the pacers, which makes the powerplay overs crucial for either side.

Moreover, the spinners could also have a say in the proceedings, as there could be some turn on offer. Considering that this Vincy Premier League game is an afternoon fixture, both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the batting conditions, with 80 expected to be a par score at this venue.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Stewart, H Shallow, A Browne, D Maloney, D Douglas, K Hodge, K Cottoy, J Haywood, K Williams, R Bibby and D Delpleche.

Captain: D Douglas. Vice-Captain: K Cottoy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Stewart, H Shallow, D Hector, D Maloney, D Douglas, K Hodge, K Cottoy, J Haywood, K Williams, Z Providence and D Delpleche.

Captain: K Hodge. Vice-Captain: K Cottoy.