BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 18, 2021 

Botanical Gardens Rangers will be up against La Soufriere Hikers in the seventh match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Tuesday.

Botanical Gardens Rangers have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They will be eager to win today's game and open their account in the Vincy Premier League T10.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, won their first two matches and are currently sitting at the top of the standings. The defending champions will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the Vincy Premier League T10.

Squads to choose from

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams and Michael Joseph.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK) and Salvan Browne.

Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

La Soufriere Hikers

Derson Maloney (C), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (WK), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Javid Harry.

Match Details

Match: Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 7

Date & Time: 18th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The track at the Arnos Vale Ground is a sporting one, which has something to offer for both batsmen and bowlers. The wicket is easier to bat on in the first innings as compared to the second. Anything over 100 runs should be a good competitive total at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BGR vs LSH)

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Derson Maloney, Mcleon Williams, Keron Cottoy, Benniton Stapleton, Kesrick Williams, Kemron Strough, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Salvan Browne.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Derson Maloney, Jaheil Walters, Mcleon Williams, Keron Cottoy, Benniton Stapleton, Kesrick Williams, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Kimali Williams.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Keron Cottoy.