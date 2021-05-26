BGR vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 26, 2021

Botanical Gardens Rangers will lock horns with the Salt Pond Breakers in the 23rd match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Wednesday. It will be the last league stage game for both sides.

Botanical Gardens Rangers will be very disappointed with their performances in the Vincy Premier League T10 so far. Although they won their last match against the Salt Pond Breakers by seven wickets, the Rangers find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Vincy Premier League T10 points table with a solitary win from their seven matches. They are already out of the playoff race and only have pride to play for.

The Salt Pond Breakers, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the points table with just two wins from their seven matches. The one-time VPL champions have miserably failed this season, losing five games on the trot. The Breakers lost their last match to La Soufriere Hikers by eight wickets. It is a must-win match for Sunil Ambris and co. if they want to finish in the playoff places.

Squads to choose from

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Irvin Warrican Jr., Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis and Michael Joseph.

Salt Pond Breakers

Denson Hoyte, Sunil Ambris (C), Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween (WK), Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope and Cody Grant.

Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Jaheil Walters, Wayne Harper (WK), Urnel Thomas, Irvin Warrican Jr., Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Shammon Hooper, Denson Hoyte, Kensley Joseph, Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson, Jevon Samuel.

Match Details

Match: Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Match 23, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 26th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is overall a good batting track, where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. As the wicket remains true for the entire duration of the match, chasing should be the preferred option on this ground. The average first innings score at the venue is 106 runs.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BGR vs SPB)

BGR vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Oziko Williams, Jaheil Walters, Kensley Joseph, Urnel Thomas, Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche, Jevon Samuel.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Kesrick Williams.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wayne Harper, Oziko Williams, Jaheil Walters, Kensley Joseph, Urnel Thomas, Sunil Ambris, Winston Samuel, Delorn Johnson, Kesrick Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Donald Delpleche.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-captain: Delorn Johnson.