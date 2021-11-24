BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see the Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) take on Brisbane Heat (BH-W) at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Brisbane Heat have been one of the most impressive teams in the competition, with their performances earning them a knockout spot. They face a strong Adelaide Strikers side who have been in fine form in the latter half of the WBBL. With home conditions favoring them as well, the Strikers will fancy their chances against a resourceful Heat side boasting the likes of Grace Harris and Jess Jonassen, making for an intriguing contest on Wednesday.

BH-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AS-W XI

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby and Megan Schutt

BH-W XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Poonam Yadav

Match Details

BH-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Eliminator

Date and Time: 24th November 2021, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons in Adelaide with some help on offer for the pacers as well. The pacers should get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160 should be a good total at the venue, with the ball likely to skid onto the bat under the lights as well.

Today’s BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Georgia Redmayne has been in decent form for the Brisbane Heat, scoring a heap of runs alongside star opener Grace Harris. While her form alone should be enough to earn her a spot in your BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team, her counterpart Tegan McPharlin's batting position only adds to her case.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt has been a star performer for the Adelaide Strikers, with the South African scoring over 300 runs at a healthy strike rate. Although she hasn't been in great form over the last two or three games, her talent should shine through in this game.

All-rounder

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen is the top wicket-taker in the WBBL so far, holding her own in the middle and death overs. Jonassen's explosive batting ability should also come into play, making her a must-have in your BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Darcie Brown: Darcie Brown has been the standout Adelaide Strikers bowler over the last few matches, using her pace and swing to good effect. The conditions at the Adelaide Oval should play into her hands and should earn her a wicket or two as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 711 points

Jess Jonassen (BH-W) - 816 points

Grace Harris (BH-W) - 822 points

Important stats for BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington - 16 wickets in 14 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 19.94

Jess Jonassen - 21 wickets in 13 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.05

Laura Wolvaardt - 331 runs in 13 WBBL 2021 matches, SR: 125.38

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Redmayne, L Wolvaardt, K Mack, M Hinkley, J Jonassen, D van Niekerk, T McGrath, M Schutt, P Yadav, N Hancock and D Brown

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: J Jonassen

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Redmayne, L Wolvaardt, B Patterson, G Voll, J Jonassen, D van Niekerk, T McGrath, M Schutt, P Yadav, N Hancock and A Wellington

Captain: G Redmayne. Vice-captain: L Wolvaardt

Edited by Samya Majumdar