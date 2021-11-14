BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 45

Match 45 of the WBBL 2021 has Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) taking on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) at the Harrup Park in Mackay on Sunday.

The Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers have been in fine form with the former on a three-match winning steak. While the likes of Dane van Niekerk and Laura Wolvaardt have come up trumps with the bat, it has been their bowling attack that has done the damage to oppositions. But against a strong Brisbane Heat side, they will need to be at their best, making for an exciting contest between the two sides in Mackay.

BH-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BH-W XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Anne Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge and Poonam Yadav

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte

Match Details

BH-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 45

Date and Time: 14th November 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games at this venue, the pacers are expected to dominate proceedings. There is ample amount of swing and bounce to keep the bowlers interested early on. The batters should look to bide their time in the middle before going big later on. Wickets in hand will be the key with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Georgia Redmayne has been fairly solid with the bat although she hasn't been able to convert her starts into big ones. She will been to a big one at the expense of the Adelaide Strikers bowlers, making her a must-have in your BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt has been highly efficient with the bat, scoring a heap of runs at a strike-rate of nearly 130. Her ability to shift gears at will and adjust to new conditions makes her one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Grace Harris: Grace Harris has been Brisbane Heat's best batter in this tournament with over 300 runs to her name. She got out early in her previous outing against the Sixers but given her recent form, Grace Harris is a must-have in your BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington is one of the best leg-spinners in the competition with 13 wickets to her name. In addition, Wellington's pinch-hitting ability makes her brilliant addition to any fantasy team and should deliver much-needed fantasy points in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Harris (BH-W) - 667 points

Jess Jonassen (BH-W) - 652 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 561 points

Important stats for BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Harris - 334 runs in 10 WBBL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 37.11

Laura Wolvaardt - 268 runs in 10 WBBL 2021 matches, SR: 129.47

Amanda Wellington - 13 wickets in 10 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 16.62

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Georgia Prestwidge, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: Grace Harris

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Laura Wolvaardt, Mikayla Hinkley, Katie Mack, Grace Harris, Dane van Niekerk, Nadine de Klerk, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Grace Harris, Vice-Captain: Dane van Niekerk

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Laura Wolvaardt to score 25 or more runs? Yes No 0 votes so far