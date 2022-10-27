BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 19

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will take on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in match 19 at the Women's Big Bash League 2022 on Thursday at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

Brisbane Heat Women are the strongest team in this year's WBBL as they have won four of their last five games. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have won only two of their last four matches.

Adelaide Strikers Women will try their best to win the match, but the Brisbane Heat Women are a relatively better team. Brisbane Heat Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

BH-W vs AS-W Match Details

Match 19 of the Women's Big Bash League 2022 will be played on October 27 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BH-W vs AS-W, Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: October 27, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women, where a total of 259 were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BH-W vs AS-W Form Guide

BH-W - L W W W W

AS-W - L L W W

BH-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XI

BH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charlie Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

AS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Redmayne (5 matches, 216 runs)

G Redmayne, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Harris (4 matches, 93 runs)

G Harris and L Wolvaardt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Voll is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Kerr (5 matches, 96 runs, 8 wickets)

D Dottin and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Jonassen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Wellington (4 matches, 17 runs, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Wellington and D Brown. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Hancock is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BH-W vs AS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is one of the best all-rounders in the Brisbane Heat Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. She's already smashed 96 runs and taken eight wickets in the last five matches.

A Wellington

A Wellington is one of the best bowlers in the Adelaide Strikers Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She's already smashed 17 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BH-W vs AS-W, Match 19

A Kerr 96 runs and 8 wickets 409 points D Brown 5 wickets 199 points G Redmayne 216 runs 360 points A Wellington 17 runs and 8 wickets 300 points J Jonassen 24 runs and 7 wickets 287 points

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne

Batters: G Harris, L Wolvaardt, K Mack

All-rounders: A Kerr, D Dottin, J Jonassen, T McGrath

Bowlers: A Wellington, D Brown, N Hancock

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne

Batters: G Voll, L Wolvaardt, D Wyatt

All-rounders: A Kerr, D Dottin, J Jonassen, T McGrath

Bowlers: A Wellington, D Brown, M Schutt

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 1902 votes