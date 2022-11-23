BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Eliminator

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the Eliminator of the Big Bash League (2022) at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Brisbane Heat have been brilliant this season, winning eight out of their 13 completed matches. Although their star opener Georgia Redmayne has been on the sidelines, the Heat have coped well with the likes of Amelia Kerr and Nicola Hancock stepping up. The Hobart Hurricanes have also been impressive, with Molly Strano and Heather Graham being their star performers. Although they will start as underdogs, the Hurricanes have a balanced side capable of beating the Heat. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game beckons in Adelaide.

BH-W vs HB-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The Eliminator of WBBL 2022 will see Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Brisbane Heat Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BH-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

BH-W vs HB-W Form Guide

Brisbane Heat: W-L-W-L-NR

Hobart Hurricanes: W-L-W-L-L

BH-W vs HB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Ellie Johnston (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Jess Kerr, Nicola Hancock and Lucy Hamilton.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Heather Graham, Amy Smith, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano and Hayley Jensen.

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Eliminator

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (13 matches, 249 runs, SR: 119.14)

Lizelle Lee has blown hot and cold this season, scoring 249 runs at an average of just below 20. She has been striking at nearly 120, showing glimpses of her ability in the last few games. With Lee capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a top pick for your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Grace Harris (12 matches, 273 runs, Average: 22.75)

Grace Harris has been impressive with the bat this season, scoring 273 runs at an average of 22.75. She also has a reputation for scoring quick runs with a WBBL hundred to her name as well. With Redmayne likely to be unavailable, Harris can be backed to get some runs in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (14 matches, 243 runs, 19 wickets)

Amelia Kerr is one of the best all-rounders in the WBBL this season. While she has 19 wickets at an average of 18.32, Kerr has also doubled up on the batting front with 243 runs to her name. Given the conditions on offer, Kerr is a must-have in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (13 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 14.72)

Molly Strano is the Hobart Hurricanes' top wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets in 13 matches. While she is averaging just 14.72 with the ball, Strano is conceding 5.76 runs per over this season. With Strano in sublime form coming into the game, she is another must-have in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

BH-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr has been brilliant with both the bat and ball. While she has 243 runs to her name this season, Kerr has starred with 19 wickets. Given her experience and form, Kerr should be a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Heather Graham

While Amelia Kerr has been the standout all-rounder for the Heat, it is Heather Graham for the Hurricanes. The Aussie all-rounder has scored 237 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 122.16. With Graham also being a potent option on the bowling front, she is a viable captaincy choice for your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BH-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mignon du Preez 366 runs in 12 matches Molly Strano 18 wickets in 13 matches Grace Harris 273 runs in 12 matches Heather Graham 237 runs in 11 matches Jess Jonassen 20 wickets in 14 matches

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Eliminator

Danielle Wyatt has had a scratchy season so far, scoring 206 runs at a strike rate of 127.16. She comes into the game on the back of a 24-ball 52 against the Melbourne Stars. If Wyatt is able to replicate the same aggression in the upcoming game, she could be a brilliant pick in your BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Grace Harris, Danielle Wyatt (c), Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham (vc), Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee (vc)

Batters: Grace Harris, Danielle Wyatt, Mignon du Preez, Rachel Trenaman

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (c), Heather Graham

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock, Amy Smith

