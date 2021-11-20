BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 54

Match 54 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see the Melbourne Renegades (MR-W) take on Brisbane Heat (BH-W) at Harrup Park in Mackay on Saturday.

Although both the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades suffered losses on Friday, they are already through to the knockout phase. The Renegades will look to seal a place in the top-two by returning to winning ways. The Heat will also be eyeing a top-two finish, with Jess Jonassen and co. in with an outside chance of doing so. With some of the best players in the league taking to the field, an entertaining game of cricket is in store in Mackay on Saturday.

BH-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MR-W XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josie Dooley (wk), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O'Donnell and Ella Hayward

BH-W XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Poonam Yadav

Match Details

BH-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2021, Match 54

Date and Time: 20th November 2021, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is a good one to bat on with the ball skidding on nicely. However, the pacers should get some help early on off the surface, keeping them in the contest. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and make for a more even contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to chase under the lights, with 150-160 being par at the venue

Today’s BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Although Georgia Redmayne looked in good touch against the Sydney Thunder, she couldn't see her side home. Given the form that she is in and the fact that her counterpart Josie Dooley is likely to bat lower down the order, Redmayne is a must-have in your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues has been in fine form for the Renegades, scoring over 300 runs in WBBL 2021. However, she hasn't scored many runs in the last few games, something she would love to correct ahead of the WBBL knockout phase.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has been the undoubted MVP of the WBBL, with her performances with both the bat and ball being crucial to the Renegades' fortunes. Given the form that she is in at the moment, Kaur is surely a must-have in your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Indian leggie Poonam Yadav has blown hot and cold for the Brisbane Heat in the WBBL. However, she has done well in recent games despite not picking up as many wickets as she would have liked. With the conditions likely to help her, Poonam is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 1052 points

Jess Jonassen (BH-W) - 715 points

Grace Harris (BH-W) - 773 points

Important stats for BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur - 399 runs and 15 wickets in 11 WBBL 2021 matches

Jess Jonassen - 18 wickets in 12 WBBL 2021 matches

Jemimah Rodrigues - 314 runs in 11 WBBL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.40

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Redmayne, M Hinkley, J Rodrigues, C Webb, J Jonassen, H Kaur, S Molineux, E Jones, P Yadav, C Sippel and E Hayward

Captain: H Kaur. Vice-captain: G Redmayne

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Redmayne, M Hinkley, J Rodrigues, C Webb, G Harris, H Kaur, S Molineux, N Hancock, P Yadav, C Sippel and E Hayward

Captain: J Rodrigues. Vice-captain: G Redmayne

Edited by Samya Majumdar

