BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 9

Brisbane Heat (BH-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the ninth Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

After starting the season with a tough loss to the Sydney Sixers, the Brisbane Heat bounced back with a big win against the Stars. The likes of Georgia Voll and Jess Kerr have impressed for the Heat, who will be keen to get their second win of the season.

The Renegades, on the other hand, started their campaign with a big win over the Thunder. While the duo of Sophie Molineux and Hayley Matthews starred with the bat and ball, much is expected of the Renegades' young middle order.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for a cracking game in Mackay.

BH-W vs MR-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The ninth match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Brisbane Heat Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BH-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 18th October 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

BH-W vs MR-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The pitch in Mackay has been good to bat on with the average score being 144. The last three matches at this venue have seen first-innings scores of 147, 179 and 126. The previous game saw nine out of 15 wickets being picked up by the pacers. Batting first has been the better option with three out of five matches being won by the team defending a total this season.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 149

Average 2nd-innings score: 139

BH-W vs MR-W Form Guide

Brisbane Heat: LW

Melbourne Renegades: W

BH-W vs MR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Ellie Johnston, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Jess Kerr.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (wk), Eve Jones, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge and Shabnim Ismail.

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 9

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Georgia Redmayne (2 matches, 82 runs, Average: 41.00)

Georgia Redmayne has been decent in the WBBL 2022 with scores of 49 and 33 for the Heat. She is an experienced campaigner who has scored over 1700 runs at an average of 25 in her WBBL career. While Josie Dooley is not a bad option, Redmayne stands out with her consistency and experience as a top pick in your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Georgia Voll (2 matches, 72 runs, SR: 107.46)

Georgia Voll has been one of the best batters this season with 72 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 107.46. While she has played the anchor role in both her outings so far, Voll is capable of clearing the boundary with ease. With Voll also capable of chipping in with the ball, she is a good addition to your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Molineux (32 off 35 and 4/23 in the previous match vs Adelaide Strikers)

Sophie Molineux was the standout player for the Melbourne Renegades in their win over the Adelaide Strikers, picking up four wickets and scoring valuable runs at the top of the order. The Aussie all-rounder impressed in The Hundred on the bowling front, putting in economical performances. Given her recent form, Molineux is a fine pick for your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Kerr (1/22 in the previous match vs Melbourne Stars)

Jess Kerr is one of the best exponents of swing in this competition. She had a good outing against the Stars, taking a wicket and conceding just 22 runs in her quota of overs. She has three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of less than five runs per over. With the conditions suiting her style of bowling, Kerr is a must-have in your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

BH-W vs MR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr has had a decent start to her WBBL 2022 campaign, scoring 47 runs and picking up two wickets in two matches. The New Zealand all-rounder is a quality leg-spinner and is also expected to bat in the top order. Given the conditions on offer and Kerr's all-round prowess, she is a viable captaincy choice for your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is another quality all-rounder who has impressed in recent months. She had a fine start to her WBBL campaign, scoring 22 runs and putting in an economical shift with the ball. With Matthews expected to play a big role with both the bat and ball, she is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BH-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sophie Molineux 32(35) and 4/23 in the previous match Shabnim Ismail 2/30 in the previous match Hayley Matthews 22(15) and 1/17 in the previous match Georgia Redmayne 82 runs in 2 matches Jess Jonassen 5 wickets in 2 matches

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 9

Jess Jonassen is one of the top wicket-takers this year, claiming five scalps in just two matches. While she is perhaps the Heat's best bowler, Jonassen is capable of adding value with the bat too. If she does get a chance to bat higher up the order, Jonassen could be a game-changing selection in your BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Hayley Matthews (vc), Laura Kimmince, Eve Jones, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Amelia Kerr (c), Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Jess Kerr

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne (c)

Batters: Hayley Matthews, Ellie Johnston, Courtney Webb, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Sophie Molineux (vc), Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Jess Kerr

