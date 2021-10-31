BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Match 27

Brisbane Heat Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the 27th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Sunday.

Brisbane Heat Women have had an incredible run so far. In six matches, they have won four times and have lost just once. They are unbeaten in their last five games in the competition and are on top of the table with nine points. Brisbane Heat Women defeated Hobart Hurricanes Women by 14 runs in the last match.

Melbourne Stars Women, on the other hand, have won just two of their seven matches so far and are sixth in the table. They have gathered only five points and lost their previous match against Sydney Thunder Women by 19 runs.

BH-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BH-W XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Laura Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Anneke Bosch, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav

MS-W XI

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Maddy Darke, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day

Match details

BH-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 27

Date and Time: 31st October, 2021, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to get slower as the match progresses. Batting first would be the ideal choice for both teams.

Today’s BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne has consistently gotten runs at the top of the order for Brisbane Heat Women and she is a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. Redmayne has scored 191 runs at an average of 47.75 in WBBL 2021.

Batters

Elyse Villani is the leading run-scorer for Melbourne Stars Women in the competition and will be expected to lead the way with the bat once again. Villani has amassed 189 runs in six matches.

All-rounders

Jess Jonassen is an incredible all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Jonassen has been consistent in the competition and has already picked up 12 wickets in five games!

Grace Harris has done a tremendous job for Brisbane Heat Women. Not only has she scored 223 runs at an average of over 55, she has also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Nicola Hancock will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Jonassen (BH-W) – 463 points

Kim Garth (MS-W) – 459 points

Grace Harris (BH-W) – 429 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W) – 366 points

Georgia Redmayne (BH-W) – 342 points

Important stats for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Jonassen: 46 runs and 12 wickets

Kim Garth: 93 runs and 7 wickets

Grace Harris: 223 runs and 3 wickets

Georgia Redmayne: 191 runs

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Erin Osborne

Captain: Jess Jonassen, Vice-Captain: Grace Harris

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Elyse Villani, Maia Bouchier, Anneke Bosch, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Nicola Hancock, Sophie Day, Erin Osborne

Captain: Kim Garth, Vice-Captain: Georgia Redmayne

Edited by Prem Deshpande