BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 4

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will be up against Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the fourth match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 at Harrup Park in Queensland on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Brisbane Heat Women got off to a losing start in WBBL 2022. They batted first against the Sydney Sixers Women and managed 141/6 in their 20 overs. Although their bowlers did well to make it a tricky contest, Sixers Women held their nerves to win the match with just one ball left.

Melbourne Stars Women, meanwhile, will start their campaign today. They finished fifth last season, winning five of their 14 games.

BH-W vs MS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The fourth match of Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will be played on October 15 at Harrup Park in Queensland. The match is set to take place at 1:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BH-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 15th October, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Queensland

Live Streaming and Broadcast: SonyLIV

BH-W vs MS-W Pitch Report

Although the track at Harrup Park will favor the hard-hitters, it is also well suited for pacers who might find some movement early on. The first WBBL 2022 match at the venue wasn't a high-scoring game.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 141

Average second-innings score: 143

BH-W vs MS-W Form Guide (WBBL 2022)

Brisbane Heat Women: L

Melbourne Stars Women: NA

BH-W vs MS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Brisbane Heat Women Probable Playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (WK), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (C), Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Jess Kerr.

Melbourne Stars Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Melbourne Stars Women Probable Playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Kim Garth, Alice Capsey, Nicole Faltum (C & WK), Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Olivia Henry, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna.

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Georgia Redmayne (1 match, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 125.64)

Georgia Redmayne is a great wicketkeeper choice for your BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team. She scored 49 runs in the opening match with the help of six boundaries.

Top Batter pick

Alice Capsey (234 runs in T20Is)

Alice Capsey is a rising star for Australia. She has scored 234 runs in 10 T20Is at an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of 127.86.

Top All-rounder pick

Amelia Kerr (1 match, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 126.67)

Amelia Kerr scored 19 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 126.67. She also bowled her spell of four overs at an economy rate of 7.25 but went wicketless.

Top Bowler pick

Jess Kerr (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)

Jess Kerr was a commanding figure with the ball for the Brisbane Heat in the first game. She scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.25.

BH-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is one of the most in-form all-rounders in white-ball cricket in the world. She could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has plenty of experience and could prove to be an important asset for her side. She has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Amelia Kerr 19 runs Jess Jonassen 2 wickets Annabel Sutherland 595 runs and 38 wickets in T20Is Alice Capsey 234 runs in T20Is Jess Kerr 2 wickets

BH-W vs MS-W match expert tips

Georgia Redmayne began the season on a good note and should be a must-have in your BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield

Batters: Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen (vc), Amelia Kerr (c), Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

BH-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Alice Capsey (vc)

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day

