BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 7

Match number seven of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 (WBBL) pits the Perth Scorchers (PS-W) against the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.

The previous clash between the two sides saw a thrilling finish, with the Perth Scorchers coming out winners in a Super Over. They will be eyeing a double over the formidable Brisbane Heat, who will be keen to kickstart their campaign with a win. With some of the best all-rounders in Sophie Devine and Jess Jonassen set for action, another entertaining game of cricket beckons in Hobart.

BH-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PS-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Atapattu, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Alana King, Sam Betts, Taneale Peschel, Matilda Carmichael and Lilly Mills

BH-W XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Anneke Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge, Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock and Mikayla Hinkley

Match Details

BH-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 7

Date and Time: 19th October 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a competitive one with something on offer for both the batters and bowlers. While the new ball should offer some movement for the bowlers, the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bats nicely. Although there will be ample spin on offer for the spinners to exploit, they will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. Both teams will prefer batting first, with 140 being par at the venue.

Today’s BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is in the midst of a good run of form, scoring 40 in the previous BH-W vs PS-W game. The southpaw has been a consistent performer in the WBBL and should get more runs against her former team once again.

Batter

Georgia Voll: Youngster Georgia Voll has been given a vote of confidence to bat in the top order ahead of overseas stars Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk. Given her obvious ability to bat and bowling prowess, Voll could prove to be a handy pick in your BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine didn't have the best of games against Brisbane Heat. She would be keen to flip the script and come up with a better performance on Tuesday, making her a good option to have in your BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Poonam Yadav picked up two wickets on her WBBL debut, with the conditions playing into her hands. With the same pitch being used for this BH-W vs PS-W clash, one can expect Poonam to have another productive outing for the Brisbane Heat.

Top 3 best players to pick in BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Jonassen (BH-W) - 119 points

Lilly Mills (PS-W) - 109 points

Alana King (PS-W) - 98 points

Important stats for BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team

Beth Mooney - 551 runs in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 55.10

Jess Jonassen - 17 wickets in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 16.88

Alana King - 12(11) and 2/24 in 4 overs vs BH-W in Match 5 of WBBL 2021

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Chamari Atapattu, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Prestwidge and Alana King

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Beth Mooney

BH-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Chamari Atapattu, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Prestwidge and Lilly Mills

Captain: Georgia Redmaybe. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine

Edited by Samya Majumdar