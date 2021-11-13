BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021 Match 42

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will be up against Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the 42nd match of the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday at the Harrup Park in Mackay.

Brisbane Heat appear to be in decent touch, as they are third in the WBBL points table, having won six of their ten games. They come into this game off a victory over Sydney Sixers, and will look to maintain their winning momentum.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers haven't lived up to their potential, as they are in sixth spot with just four wins in ten games. They suffered a defeat in their previous match against the Adelaide Strikers, so they need to make a strong comeback.

BH-W vs SS-W Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat

Georgia Redmayne (WK), Laura Kimmince, Anneke Bosch, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (C), Poonam Yadav, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock.

Sydney Sixers

Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes.

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers, Women's Big Bash League.

Date and Time: 13th November; 01.35 PM IST.

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Harrup Park is a balanced one. There is expected to be some movement initially, so pacers must try to capitalise on that. Batters might find it easier to score once they settle in.

Today's BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: She has scored 278 runs, at an excellent average of 34.75, in nine games. She could be a great option in the wicketkeeper section.

Batters

Georgia Voll: Voll is a hard-hitting batter for Brisbane Heat. She has scored 113 runs in her last three games, and will look to maintain her consistency in this game.

Shafali Verma: Verma played a brilliant 53-run knock in her previous match, and will look to replicate that performance in this game. She could be a decent option for vice-captain in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Grace Harris: She has been a standout all-rounder in the Brisbane squad. She is the second-highest scorer in the WBBL, with 334 runs, and also has five wickets to her name.

Ashleigh Gardner: She has made significant contributions with both bat and ball, scoring 197 runs and also chipping in with six wickets in the tournament. She could be a safe option for captain/ vice-captain in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nicola Hancock: She has been a terrific bowler for the Heats. She has picked up ten wickets in eight games, and is expected to add more to her tally.

Radha Yadav: She could be a decent option for this match. She has picked up eight wickets so far in the league, and will look to pick up a few more on Saturday.

Five best players to pick in BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Harris: 649 points.

Jess Jonassen: 546 points.

Ashleigh Gardner: 523 points.

Ellyse Perry: 521 points.

Nicole Bolton: 488 points.

Key stats for BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Jonassen: 9 matches, 14 wickets.

Grace Harris: 9 matches, 334 runs.

Georgia Redmayne: 9 matches, 278 runs.

Ellyse Perry: 9 matches, 268 runs.

Nicola Hancock: 8 matches, 10 wickets.

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, Anneke Bosch, Mikayla Hinkley, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Hancock, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma.

BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team - 2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Alyssa Healy, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Shafali Verma, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Hancock, Radha Yadav, Maitlan Brown.

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-Captain: Georgia Voll.

