BH-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 49

The 49th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) lock horns with Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, the top player picks, and the pitch report.

Sydney Sixers Women are currently placed sixth in the points table with five wins in twelve matches. Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, are placed fourth with seven wins in twelve matches of the tournament.

Sydney Sixers Women will give it their all to win the match, but Brisbane Heat Women are expected to win this close encounter.

SS-W vs BH-W Match Details

The 49th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 21 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS-W vs BH-W, Match 49

Date and Time: November 21, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable on surfaces like this one.

SS-W vs BH-W Form Guide

SS-W - Won 5 of their last 12 matches

BH-W - Won 7 of their last 12 matches

SS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XI

SS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ellyse Perry (c), Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Mathilda Carmichael, Maitlan Brown, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Linsey Smith

BH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Georgia Redmayne (wk & c), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Bess Heath, Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Lucy Hamilton

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Redmayne

G Redmayne is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. B Heath is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Perry

G Harris and E Perry are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Du Preez played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gardner

A Kerr and A Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Tryon is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

L Cheatle

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Hancock and L Cheatle. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in the death overs. C Sippel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SS-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

A Gardner will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 881 points in the last 12 matches.

E Perry

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Perry the captain as she is in top-notch form both with bat and ball. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 885 points in the last 11 matches.

5 Must-Picks for SS-W vs BH-W, Match 49

E Perry

A Gardner

A Kerr

C Tryon

L Cheatle

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne

Batters: G Harris, E Perry, M Du Preez

All-rounders: A Gardner, A Kerr, C Tryon, C Knott, M Brown

Bowlers: N Hancock, L Cheatle

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne

Batters: G Harris, E Perry

All-rounders: A Gardner, A Kerr, C Tryon, C Knott

Bowlers: N Hancock, L Cheatle, C Sippel, L Smith