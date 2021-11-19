BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 50

Match 50 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) take on Brisbane Heat (BH-W) at Harrup Park in Mackay on Friday.

The Brisbane Heat have been impressive in this tournament with seven wins so far. They will be keen to bounce back into winning ways after a tough loss to the Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane now face a strong Sydney Thunder side who are all but out of the running for a top-four spot. The Thunder will be keen to get one over the Heat with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma in decent form. With two points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Mackay.

BH-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ST-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Issy Wong, Lauren Smith and Sam Bates

BH-W XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Poonam Yadav

Match Details

BH-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2021, Match 50

Date and Time: 19th November 2021, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a good batting track beckons in Mackay with help on offer for the pacers as well. The fast bowlers should get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. They will look to bide their time in the middle before going big in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with the ball likely to come onto the bat better under lights.

Today’s BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Georgia Redmayne has been in decent touch at the top of the order, but she is due for a big score for the Brisbane Heat. The southpaw is capable of scoring quick runs against both spin and pace, making her a good option ahead of Tahlia Wilson for your BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana smashed a century against the Melbourne Renegades, albeit in a losing cause. The Indian opener is in fine form at the top of the order for the Thunder and is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen currently tops the wicket-taking charts with her left-arm spin accounting for 17 dismissals in WBBL 2021. Jonassen's explosive batting ability is also bound to come into play, making her a must-have in your BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hannah Darlington: Hannah Darlington has been the standout bowler for the Sydney Thunder with her death bowling skills and subtle variations holding her in good stead. She has also been decent with the bat, scoring quick runs down the order and adding value to her case for inclusion in your BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Hannah Darlington (ST-W) - 538 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W) - 579 points

Grace Harris (BH-W) - 684 points

Important stats for BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Hannah Darlington - 14 wickets in 11 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 19.93

Jess Jonassen - 17 wickets in 11 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.53

Grace Harris - 341 runs in 11 WBBL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 34.10

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Smriti Mandhana, Corinne Hall, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Hannah Darlington and Courtney Sippel

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Smriti Mandhana, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mikayla Hinkley, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Nicola Hancock, Hannah Darlington and Courtney Sippel

Captain: Georgia Redmayne. Vice-captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

