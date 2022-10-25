BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 18

Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) will take on the Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) in match 18 of the Women's Big Bash League 2022 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday, October 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

Both teams have played against each other a total of 16 matches, out of which the Sydney Thunder Women have won eight matches. Brisbane Heat Women have also won eight matches.

Sydney Thunder Women will try their best to win the match, but the Brisbane Heat Women are a relatively better team. The Brisbane Heat Women are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

BH-W vs ST-W Match Details

Match 18 of the Women's Big Bash League 2022 will be played on October 25 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BH-W vs ST-W, Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: October 25, 2022, 12.45 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

BH-W vs ST-W Form Guide

BH-W - Won 3 of their 4 matches.

ST-W - Won 2 of their 5 matches.

BH-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XI

BH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charlie Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, and Courtney Sippel.

ST-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, and Samantha Bates.

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Redmayne (4 matches, 183 runs)

G Redmayne, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Jones is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Beaumont (5 matches, 86 runs)

G Harris and T Redmayne are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Voll is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Kerr (4 matches, 74 runs, 7 wickets)

S Jo Johnson and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Jonassen is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Smith (5 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Smith and S Bates. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Sippel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BH-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is one of the best all-rounders in the Brisbane Heat Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is the best captaincy pick for today's match. She has already smashed 74 runs and scalped seven wickets in the last four matches.

S Jo Johnson

S Jo Johnson is one of the best all-rounders picks in the Sydney Thunder Women's squad who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 17 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BH-W vs ST-W, Match 18

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Kerr 74 runs and 7 wickets 335 points L Smith 6 wickets 228 points G Redmayne 183 runs 310 points S Jo Johnson 17 runs and 6 wickets 205 points J Jonassen 24 runs and 5 wickets 205 points

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: G Redmayne

Batters: T Beaumont, G Harris, G Voll, P Litchfield

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Jo Johnson, J Jonassen

Bowlers: L Smith, S Bates, C Sippel

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: G Redmayne, A Jones

Batters: T Beaumont, G Harris, G Voll

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Jo Johnson, J Jonassen

Bowlers: L Smith, S Bates, A Hancock

