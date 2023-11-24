BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 52

Match 52 of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see the Sydney Thunder taking on the Brisbane Heat (BH-W vs ST-W) on Friday, November 24. The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks and the pitch report.

The Thunder are currently placed third in the points table with seven wins from 12 matches. The Heat, on the other hand, are fourth with seven wins in 13 matches. Given their records, Sydney is expected to win what should be an entertaining encounter against a talented Brisbane team.

BH-W vs ST-W Match Details

The 52nd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 24 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to begin at 10:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 52, Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Date and Time: November 24, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for the bowlers, especially pacers, and all-rounders could play an important role in this game. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

BH-W vs ST-W Form Guide

Brisbane Heat - Won seven of their last 13 matches

Sydney Thunder - Won seven of their last 12 matches

BH-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XI

BH-W Playing XI

No injury updates for the Heat ahead of this contest.

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Bess Heath, Charlie Knott, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jess Jonassen

ST-W Playing XI

No injury updates for the Thunder heading into this game.

Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates.

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Redmayne

G Redmayne is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. T Wilson could be another good pick for you to consider selecting in your team.

Batters

H Knight

G Harris and H Knight are the two best batter picks for your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 fantasy team. M Du Preez played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also an option worth considering for you to add to your team.

All-rounders

C Atapattu

A Kerr and C Atapattu are the best all-rounder picks for this match as they are likely to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Jonassen could be another good pick for your fantasy outfit.

Bowlers

H Darlington

The top bowler picks for your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 team are N Hancock and H Darlington. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, improving their chances of picking up wickets. L Smith is another player worth adding to your fantasy outfit.

BH-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Atapattu

C Atapattu will bat in the top order and is also expected to complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for your fantasy team's captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in this match, having earned 970 points in the last 11 matches.

A Kerr

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Kerr the captain of your grand league team as she is in excellent form both with bat and ball. She has earned 570 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BH-W vs ST-W, Match 52

A Kerr

C Atapattu

L Smith

J Jonassen

M Kapp

BH-W vs ST-W Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Fantasy suggestion #1 (Head-to-head league)

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne

Batters: G Harris, H Knight

All-rounders: A Kerr, C Knott, C Atapattu, J Jonassen, M Kapp

Bowlers: N Hancock, L Smith, H Darlington

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Fantasy suggestion #2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: G Redmayne

Batters: P Litchfield, H Knight, M Du Preez

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Jo Johnson, C Atapattu, J Jonassen, M Kapp

Bowlers: S Bates, L Smith