BH-W vs ST-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 11th, 2020

Match 32 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 has the Sydney Thunder taking on the Brisbane Heat at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes this season. The Sydney Thunder have been brilliant so far with four wins in just seven games. Riding on the fortunes of Heather Knight and Sammy-Jo Johnson, the Thunder have struck a nice balance between bat and ball, and occupy a top-four spot at the time of writing.

On the other hand, defending champions Brisbane Heat have managed only four points at the halfway mark. Despite Jess Jonassen starring with both bat and ball, the Heat are yet to come up with a complete performance in this tournament. Much is expected of Amelia Kerr and Nadine de Klerk, both of whom are two of the brightest talents in the women's circuit.

Although the Thunder, who have incredible depth in both departments, are the clear favourites, the Brisbane Heat cannot be taken lightly. With the likes of Grace Harris and Maddy Green itching to make telling contributions, we should witness a brilliant contest between two very talented sides on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel and Georgia Voll

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Pheobe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Sam Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd and Kate Peterson

Predicted Playing 11

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Maddy Green, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Delissa Kimmince, Courtney Sippel and Georgia Prestwidge

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 32

Date: 11th November 2020, at 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Pitch Report

Another competitive, relatively high-scoring game awaits at the Blacktown International Sportspark. The new-ball bowlers should get ample help off the surface to keep the batters quiet, but run-scoring has still proved to be relatively easier in the powerplay.

With this being the second match of the day at this venue, spin could also have a major say in the outcome of this game. Both teams would love to make good use of the conditions first up, with 140 being a decent total at this venue.

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Heather Knight, Jess Jonassen, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Amelia Kerr, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith and Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Heather Knight, Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Laura Harris, Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Heather Knight, Jess Jonassen, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Grace Harris, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith and Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Jess Jonassen, Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont