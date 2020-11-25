BH-W vs ST-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 26th, 2020

The second WBBL semi-final pits the Brisbane Heat Women against the Sydney Thunder Women at the North Sydney Oval on Thursday.

Defending champions Brisbane Heat come into this game on the back of a seven-match winning streak, over the course of which the likes of Amelia Kerr and Jess Jonassen starred with bat and ball. The recent emergence of all-rounder Laura Harris, who has come up with multiple match-winning performances, has also been a major boost. With a plethora of all-rounders in their line-up, the Heat are the clear favourites ahead of this game.

Their opponents, the Sydney Thunder Women, have also done well in this competition. Apart from the usual suspects Rachael Haynes and Heather Knight, Sammy-Jo Johnson has been absolutely sensational with bat and ball. With a good bowling attack in place, the Thunder will fancy their chances of a win in what should be a very competitive game of cricket.

Squads to choose from

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel and Georgia Voll.

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Pheobe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Sam Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd and Kate Peterson.

Predicted Playing 11

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock and Maddy Green.

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates.

Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, 2nd Semi-Final

Date: 26th November 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

With this being the second match of the week at the North Sydney Oval, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual to bring the spinners into play. As always, the powerplay overs will be key to both sides' fortunes, since run-scoring is relatively easier against the new ball.

Rotation of strike and wickets in hand will be crucial in the middle overs, with 140 representing a par score at this venue. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front in what should be a competitive game between two teams chasing a spot in the final.

