BG vs BW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League 2021, Match 8

Bhairahawa Gladiators (BG) will take on Biratnagar Warriors (BW) in match number eight of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday.

Bhairahawa Gladiators' both games were washed out. In the first match, they were in a superb position as they had Pokhara Rhinos at 65/7. Meanwhile, the Biratnagar Warriors lost a last-ball thriller against the Chitwan Tigers before their second game was washed out.

BG vs BW Probable Playing 11 today

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Abinash Bohara, Pradeep Airee, Dhammika Prasad, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Durgesh Gupta

Biratnagar Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rayyan Pathan, Anil Sah, Sikandar Raza, Sumit Maharjan, Karan KC (c), Saurav Khanal, Bikram Bhusal, Pratis GC, Anil Kharel

Match Details

BG vs BW, Match 8, Everest Premier League

Date & Time: September 29th 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur could be a decent one to bat on. However, with rain expected, the pacers could find some movement, especially with the new ball.

Today’s BG vs BW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Upul Tharanga – Tharanga is a decent option among the wicketkeepers. He can score big and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batsmen

Tamim Iqbal – The veteran Bangladesh left-handed opener has a knack for playing big knocks consistently and can pace his innings really well.

Chandrapaul Hemraj – Hemraj has been in good form. He recently struck a fine ton in the CPL and can also bowl if required.

All-rounders

Aarif Sheikh – Sheikh bowled a couple of economical overs in BG’s first game. He can chip in with some vital runs with the bat too.

Sikandar Raza – The Zimbabwe off-spinning all-rounder was superb in the game against CT. He smashed 67 and also took two wickets.

Bowlers

Durgesh Gupta - Durgesh Gupta was superb with the ball for BG against PR, returning with figures of 3-1-16-3.

Anil Kharel – The left-arm spinner fared well against CT. He took 1/19 from his four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs BW Dream11 Prediction Team

Sikandar Raza (BW): 155 points

Durgesh Gupta (BG): 115 points

Saurav Khanal (BW): 57 points

Karan KC (BW): 55 points

Tamim Iqbal (BG): 16 points

Important stats for BG vs BW Dream11 Prediction Team

Durgesh Gupta: 3 wickets; ER – 5.33

Sikandar Raza: 67 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 142.55 & ER – 8.50

Karan KC: 2 wickets; ER – 7.50

BG vs BW Dream 11 Prediction (Everest Premier League)

Dream11 Team for Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Biratnagar Warriors - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upul Tharanga, Anil Sah, Tamim Iqbal, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saurav Khanal, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Anil Kharel, Durgesh Gupta

Captain: Sikandar Raza. Vice-captain: Durgesh Gupta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upul Tharanga, Anil Sah, Tamim Iqbal, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Rohit Paudel, Sikandar Raza, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh, Dhammika Prasad, Pratis GC, Durgesh Gupta

Captain: Karan KC. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

Edited by Samya Majumdar