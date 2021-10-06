BG vs KK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Eliminator

Bhairahawa Gladiators (BG) will take on Kathmandu Kings XI in the Eliminator of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Wednesday.

Bhairahawa Gladiators fared quite well in the Everest Premier League. Although they didn’t lose even one game, they won just twice. They tied one game and two encounters were washed out. Meanwhile, Kathmandu Kings XI sneaked into the top four due to having a better net run rate. They won just one game, losing thrice.

BG vs KK Probable Playing 11 today

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Tamim Iqbal, Pradeep Airee (wk), Upul Tharanga, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta

Kathmandu Kings XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Subash Khakurel, Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Ashan Priyanjan, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Amar Routela, Gulsan Jha, Raju Rijal, Samshad Sheikh, Jitendra Mukhiya

Match Details

BG vs KK, Eliminator, Everest Premier League

Date & Time: October 6th 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has seen a lot of rain in the recent past and the pitch could assist the bowlers. There could be some movement for the pacers while the spinners are likely to get turn as well.

Today’s BG vs KK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Upul Tharanga – Tharanga is yet to be dismissed in the Everest Premier League. He has amassed 140 runs while striking at 142.85.

Batsmen

Tamim Iqbal – The veteran Bangladesh opener has been getting good starts, scoring 66 runs in the tournament.

Amit Shrestha – Shrestha has already scored a half-century in the Everest Premier League. He has a strike rate of 132 as well.

All-rounder

Ryan Burl – The Zimbabwe leg-spinning all-rounder has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 5.75. On the batting front, he has amassed 138 runs while striking at 158.62.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane – The star Nepal leg-spinner has taken three wickets and can tonk it around with the bat as well.

Abinash Bohara – Bohara has been a touch expensive, but he has picked up eight wickets in four Everest Premier League games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs KK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ryan Burl (KK): 362 points

Abinash Bohara (BG): 282 points

Upul Tharanga (BG): 243 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KK): 216 points

Dhammika Prasad (BG): 210 points

Important stats for BG vs KK Dream11 Prediction Team

Upul Tharanga: 140 runs; SR – 142.85

Abinash Bohara: 8 wickets; ER – 8.70

Ryan Burl: 138 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 158.62 & ER – 5.75

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 104 runs; SR – 173.33

BG vs KK Dream 11 Prediction (Everest Premier League)

Dream11 Team for Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI - Everest Premier League T20 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tamim Iqbal, Sharad Vesawkar, Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Aarif Sheikh, Dhammika Prasad, Sandeep Lamichhane, Samshad Sheikh, Abinash Bohara

Captain: Ryan Burl. Vice-captain: Abinash Bohara

Dream11 Team for Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI - Everest Premier League T20 2021 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sharad Vesawkar, Pradeep Airee, Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Aarif Sheikh, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Durgesh Gupta

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane. Vice-captain: Upul Tharanga

Edited by Samya Majumdar