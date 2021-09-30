BG vs LP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League, Match 10

The Bhairahawa Gladiators (BG) will take on the Lalitpur Patriots (LP) in match number 10 of the Everest Premier League T20 2021 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.

Bhairahawa Gladiators, who have had a game washed out, won the only full match they played, chasing down 90 against Biratnagar Warriors. Meanwhile, the Lalitpur Patriots have lost two in two and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

BG vs LP Probable Playing 11 Today

Bhairahawa Gladiators: Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Upul Tharanga (wk), Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar (c), Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Dhammika Prasad, Krishna Karki, Durgesh Gupta

Lalitpur Patriots: Kushal Bhurtel (c), Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Oshada Fernando, Narayan Joshi, Sundeep Jora, Rashid Khan, Yogendra Singh Karki, Shankar Rana, Rijan Dhakal

Match Details

BG vs LP, Match 10, Everest Premier League

Date & Time: September 30th 2021, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

With overcast conditions and rain expected, the pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur could assist the bowlers. While there could be some movement for the pacers, the spinners are likely to find turn as well.

Today’s BG vs LP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Upul Tharanga – Tharanga batted well in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 34 to take BG home.

Batsmen

Tamim Iqbal – The veteran Bangladesh opener is a quality player who possesses the quality to score big.

Oshada Fernando – Fernando has shown quite a bit of promise and can make substantial contributions in today's game.

All-rounders

Pawan Sarraf – The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 66 runs and taken one wicket in the Everest Premier League.

Aarif Sheikh – Sheikh hasn't contributed much with the bat, but he has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Durgesh Gupta – The left-arm pacer has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the Everest Premier League.

Dhammika Prasad – Despite the Sri Lankan pacer bowling just five overs, he has picked up four wickets at a superb economy rate of 2.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in BG vs LP Dream11 Prediction Team

Durgesh Gupta (BG): 158 points

Dhammika Prasad (BG): 136 points

Pawan Sarraf (LP): 123 points

Aarif Sheikh (BG): 95 points

Sandun Weerakkody (LP): 50 points

Important stats for BG vs LP Dream11 Prediction Team

Pawan Sarraf: 66 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 134.69 & ER – 9.55

Upul Tharanga: 34 runs; SR – 97.14

Durgesh Gupta: 4 wickets; ER – 4.00

Dhammika Prasad: 4 wickets; ER – 2.00

BG vs LP Dream 11 Prediction (Everest Premier League)

Dream11 Team for Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Lalitpur Patriots - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandun Weerakkody, Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Aarif Sheikh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Durgesh Gupta, Dhammika Prasad

Captain: Pawan Sarraf. Vice-captain: Aarif Sheikh

Dream11 Team for Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Lalitpur Patriots - Everest Premier League T20 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Kushal Bhurtel, Pradeep Airee, Tamim Iqbal, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Aarif Sheikh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Durgesh Gupta, Dhammika Prasad

Captain: Durgesh Gupta. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

Edited by Samya Majumdar