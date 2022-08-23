BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 1

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) in the opening match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs BRB Dream11 prediction.
Both teams reached the final of the Assam T20 last year, with Barak Bravehearts emerging victorious. They were the best team in the tournament last year as they went on to lift the title without losing a single game. The Brahmaputra Boys, meanwhile, had a win-loss record of 5-4 in the group stage.
BHB vs BRB, Match Details
The first match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys will be played on August 24 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BHB vs BRB, Match 1, Assam T20 2022
Date & Time: 24th August 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to maintain their lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.
BHB vs BRB Probable Playing 11 today
Barak Bravehearts injury/team news
No injury concerns.
Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:
Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Subham Mandal, Ayush Agarwal, Karan Mahajan, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Hridip Deka.
Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news
No injury concerns.
Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI:
Anurag Talukdar (wk), Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Rituraj Biswas, Gunjan Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Pabitra Pator, Rahul Singh, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain.
Today’s BHB vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Hrishikesh Tamuli scored 170 runs in the 2021 edition of the Assam T20. He is also safe behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Pallavkumar Das was the second-highest run-getter in the Assam T20 2021 with 325 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 141.30.
Top All-rounder Pick
Gunjan Deka can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball and will be a key player for the Brahmaputra Boys.
Top Bowler Pick
Krishna Das picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 in the previous edition of the Assam T20.
BHB vs BRB match captain and vice-captain choices
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag is one of the biggest players on the Assam circuit. He could be a game-changer with both the bat and ball, having struck 1202 runs and picked up 24 wickets in his T20 career so far.
Biplab Saikia
Biplab Saikia was a consistent performer last season. He scored 113 runs and took 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.77.
5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BHB vs BRB match expert tips
Players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game should be trusted upon as fantasy captains and vice-captains. Riyan Parag is an experienced player capable of making a huge all-round impact. He will be the player to watch out for in the BHB vs BRB contest.
BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli
Batters: Subham Mandal, Riyan Parag (c), Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das
All-rounders: Biplab Saikia (vc), Gunjan Deka
Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Hridip Deka, Krishna Das, Rahul Singh
BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli
Batters: Subham Mandal, Rahul Hazarika, Riyan Parag (vc), Pallavkumar Das
All-rounders: Biplab Saikia (c), Gunjan Deka, Rituraj Biswas
Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Hridip Deka, Krishna Das