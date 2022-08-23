BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 1

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) in the opening match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs BRB Dream11 prediction.

Both teams reached the final of the Assam T20 last year, with Barak Bravehearts emerging victorious. They were the best team in the tournament last year as they went on to lift the title without losing a single game. The Brahmaputra Boys, meanwhile, had a win-loss record of 5-4 in the group stage.

BHB vs BRB, Match Details

The first match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys will be played on August 24 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs BRB, Match 1, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 24th August 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to maintain their lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

BHB vs BRB Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Subham Mandal, Ayush Agarwal, Karan Mahajan, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Hridip Deka.

Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI:

Anurag Talukdar (wk), Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das, Rituraj Biswas, Gunjan Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Pabitra Pator, Rahul Singh, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain.

Today’s BHB vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hrishikesh Tamuli scored 170 runs in the 2021 edition of the Assam T20. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Pallavkumar Das was the second-highest run-getter in the Assam T20 2021 with 325 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 141.30.

Top All-rounder Pick

Gunjan Deka can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball and will be a key player for the Brahmaputra Boys.

Top Bowler Pick

Krishna Das picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 in the previous edition of the Assam T20.

BHB vs BRB match captain and vice-captain choices

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is one of the biggest players on the Assam circuit. He could be a game-changer with both the bat and ball, having struck 1202 runs and picked up 24 wickets in his T20 career so far.

Biplab Saikia

Biplab Saikia was a consistent performer last season. He scored 113 runs and took 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.77.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Riyan Parag 1202 runs and 24 wickets in 74 T20 matches Biplab Saikia 113 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches (Assam T20 2021) Pallavkumar Das 325 runs in nine innings (Assam T20 2021) Rishav Das 316 runs in 11 innings (Assam T20 2021) Krishna Das 10 wickets in 8 matches (Assam T20 2021)

BHB vs BRB match expert tips

Players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game should be trusted upon as fantasy captains and vice-captains. Riyan Parag is an experienced player capable of making a huge all-round impact. He will be the player to watch out for in the BHB vs BRB contest.

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League.

Wicket-keeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Subham Mandal, Riyan Parag (c), Rishav Das, Pallavkumar Das

All-rounders: Biplab Saikia (vc), Gunjan Deka

Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Hridip Deka, Krishna Das, Rahul Singh

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Subham Mandal, Rahul Hazarika, Riyan Parag (vc), Pallavkumar Das

All-rounders: Biplab Saikia (c), Gunjan Deka, Rituraj Biswas

Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Hridip Deka, Krishna Das

