BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20, Match 27

The Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will be up against the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) in the 27th match of the Assam T20 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Friday.

The Barak Bravehearts are comfortably perched atop the points table, having won six out of their eight Assam T20 matches. The Bravehearts will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-wicket victory over Subansiri Champs. The Brahmaputra Boys, on the other hand, have managed to pick up five wins from their nine matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Assam T20 standings. They fell to a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the Manas Tigers in their last game.

BHB vs BRB Probable Playing 11 Today

BHB XI

Nibir Deka, Ayush Agarwal, Parvez Aziz, Swarupam Purkayastha (C), Wasiqur Rahman (WK), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Alam, Avinav Choudhury, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Darshan Rajbongshi.

BRB XI

Rishav Das (C), Bishal Kr. Roy, Sourav Saha, Anurag Talukdar (WK), Gunjanjyoti Deka, Kunal Sarma, Nilotpal Das, Biplab Saikia, Mukhtar Hussain, Krishna Das, Pushparaj Sharma.

Match Details

BHB vs BRB, Match 27, Assam T20

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field has greatly favored the bowlers in the Assam T20. With the surface being slightly on the slower side, the batters will need to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Bowling first should be the preferred option as the majority of the Assam T20 matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 117 runs.

Today’s BHB vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wasiqur Rahman: Rahman is an explosive batter who has scored 59 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 173.53. He can prove to be a great utility pick for today's game.

Batsmen

Rishav Das: The Brahmaputra Boys skipper is a hard-hitting batsman who could score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has managed to amass 217 runs in eight innings in the Assam T20.

Nibir Deka: Deka is coming off a solid performance in the last match wherein he scored 46 runs. He will be hoping to keep her run-scoring form intact in today's Assam T20 match.

All-rounders

Biplab Saikia: Saikia has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 95 runs and picked up seven wickets in seven matches.

Swarupam Purkayastha: The Barak Bravehearts had a great outing in the last game, scoring 21 runs and scalping two wickets. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain: Hussain is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Assam T20 with 12 scalps to his name. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in your fantasy team.

Kunal Sarma: Sarma has picked up eight wickets while also scoring 71 runs in the Assam T20. He is a quality all-rounder who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

Mukhtar Hussain (BRB) – 470 points

Roshan Alam (BHB) – 398 points

Kunal Sarma (BRB) – 379 points

Rishav Das (BRB) – 365 points

Biplab Saikia (BRB) – 358 points

Important Stats for BHB vs BRB Dream11 prediction team

Mukhtar Hussain: 12 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 5.85

Roshan Alam: 11 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 4.71

Kunal Sarma: 71 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 114.53 and ER - 5.44

Rishav Das: 217 runs in 9 matches; SR - 121.23

Biplab Saikia: 95 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 114.53 and ER - 5.06

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wasiqur Rahman, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Sourav Saha, Swarupam Purkayastha, Biplab Saikia, Krishna Das, Roshan Alam, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma, Pushparaj Sharma.

Captain: Biplab Saikia. Vice-captain: Rishav Das.

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anurag Talukdar, Nibir Deka, Parvez Aziz, Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Biplab Saikia, Krishna Das, Roshan Alam, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma.

Captain: Biplab Saikia. Vice-captain: Swarupam Purkayastha.

Edited by Samya Majumdar