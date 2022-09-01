BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 18

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) in the 18th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Barak Bravehearts have had a great start to the season, winning four of their first five games. They will head into this game with a four-game winning streak under their belt. Dharani Rabha and Rahul Hazarika led the way, ensuring victories in four of their last five games.

The Brahmaputra Boys, on the other hand, are coming off a loss to the Dihing Patkai Riders after winning four straight games. They'll look to get back on track by winning on Monday. With both teams in excellent form, a close and exciting match is expected on Thursday.

BHB vs BRB, Match Details

The 18th match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys will be played on September 1 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs BRB, Match 18, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: September 1, 2022, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BHB vs BRB Pitch Report

The surface at the Amingaon Cricket Ground generally favors batters, with high scores being pretty common, while spinners are expected to dominate in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and set up a score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 144

Average 2nd innings score: 132

BHB vs BRB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: WWWWL

Brahmaputra Boys: : LWWWW

BHB vs BRB Probable Playing XI today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI :

Subham Mandal (c), Sandip Paul (wk), Hrishikesh Tamuli, Dharani Rabha, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Jitumoni Kalita, Hridip Deka.

Brahmaputra Boys injury/team news

Riyan Parag missed the previous game but is expected to play today.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI :

Rishav Das (c), Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Neeraj Yadav, Roshan Topno (wk).

BHB vs BRB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hrishikesh Tamuli (72 runs in 5 games, Average: 18.00)

Tamuli has struggled to be consistent with the bat, scoring in one game and then getting out early in the next, and vice versa. He will look to do well to keep his spot on the team.

Top Batter Pick

Rishav Das (215 runs in 5 games, Average: 71.66)

Rishav is the second-leading run-scorer with 215 runs at a strike rate of 152.48 and an excellent average of 71.66. He can prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your BHB vs BRB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sibsankar Roy (97 runs & four wickets in five games)

He's having a fantastic season with both the bat and the ball, with his off-spin serving his side well. He has picked up four wickets, and his current batting form makes him an excellent addition to your BHB vs BRB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Dharani Rabha (21 runs and 10 wickets in 5 games, Average: 11.50)

Rabha is without a doubt one of the most impressive fast bowlers on the Assam cricket circuit right now. He has taken 10 wickets in five games and has been a consistent performer for his team.

BHB vs BRB match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubham Mandal

Shubham has 127 runs at a strike rate of 112.39 in the Assam T20 2022. He has looked at ease against pace and spin, and has played some of his knocks under pressure. Given his form and temperament, he could be the best captaincy choice for your BHB vs BRB Dream11 fantasy team.

Deepak Gohain

Deepak Gohain is the third-highest wicket-taker in the Assam T20 2022, with 11 wickets in five games at an average of 11.72 and a phenomenal economy rate of 6.83, making him an excellent choice for the vice captaincy of your BHB vs BRB fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Pallavkumar Das 117 runs in 5 games Rituraj Biswas 94 runs in 5 games Krishna Das 10 wickets in 5 games Rahul Singh 9 wickets in 5 games Biplab Saikia 98 runs in 5 games

BHB vs BRB match expert tips 18th match

Rahul Hazarika has been in great form recently, consistently playing match-winning knocks in competitions. He has scored 166 runs at an average of 41.50 and, most notably, at a fantastic strike rate of 129.68, with a high score of 56 runs.

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 18th match, Head To Head League

BHB vs BRB Head to head Team

Wicketkeeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Biplab Saikia, Subham Mandal

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Sibsankar Roy

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Rahul Singh, Dharani Rabha

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 18th match, Grand League

BHB vs BRB Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Sibsankar Roy

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Rahul Singh, Dharani Rabha, Deepak Gohain

