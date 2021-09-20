BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 6

The Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) will take on Barak Bravehearts (BHB) in the third game of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field, Guwahati, on Monday.

The Riders have had a false start to their Assam T20 campaign with rain playing spoilsport in their first encounter. However, they will be keen to get going with a win against Bravehearts, who managed to sneak in a win against the Tigers earlier in the tournament. With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, a good game of cricket beckons in Guhawati.

BHB vs DPR Probable Playing 11s

DPR XI

Sibsankar Roy, Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika (c), Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rituraj Biswas, Anand Sharma, Rajat Khan, Asif Wasimul and Rabi Chetri

BHB XI

Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Dhrub Das, Parves Aziz (c), Ishan Ahmed, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Nipan Deka, Roshan Alam and Ranjan Khatonkar.

Match Details

BHB vs DPR, Assam T20 2021, Match 6

Date & Time: September 20th 2021, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

Although rain is expected to play spoilsport again, at least a shortened game is on the cards in Guwahati. The pacers should enjoy the cloudy conditions, keeping the batters on their toes. But despite the slowish track, the batsmen will look to attack from ball one. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with DLS likely to come into play.

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ayush Agarwal: Although Ayush Agarwal didn't get to bat in the previous game, he is a good bet with the bat, especially lower down the order. With his glovework also being noteworthy, Agarwal should get the nod in your BHB vs DPR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Rahul Hazarika: Rahul Hazarika is one of the Riders' best batters with some List A experience to his name. His experience and ability to play the big shots makes him a must-have in your BHB vs DPR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rajjakuddin Ahmed: Rajjakuddin Ahmed was one of the stars of the show for BHB as he came up trumps with both bat and ball. He has ample experience to fall back on as well, making him a handy option in your BHB vs DPR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anand Sharma: Anand Sharma is surely one to watch out for in this game, given his knack for picking up wickets at crucial intervals. Handy with the bat as well, Agarwal should deliver a few points for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (BHB)

Rahul Hazarika (DPR)

Ishan Ahmed (BHB)

Important stats for BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team

Rajjakuddin Ahmed: 18 runs and 2 wickets vs Manas Tigers in Match 1

Nipin Deka: 2 for 7 vs Manas Tigers in Match 1

Rahul Hazarika: 87 runs in 4 List A Matches, Average: 21.75

BHB vs DPR Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20 2021)

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Agarwal, P Aziz, R Hazarika, N Deka, R Khan, S Roy, R Ahmed, A Das, R Khatoniar, R Alam and A Sharma

Captain: R Ahmed. Vice-captain: A Das

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Agarwal, P Aziz, R Hazarika, N Deka, D Ahmed, R Ahmed, N Deka, A Das, R Khatoniar, R Alam and A Sharma

Captain: R Ahmed. Vice-captain: R Hazarika

Edited by Samya Majumdar