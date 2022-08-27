BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 8

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the eighth match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday, August 27.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs DPR Dream11 prediction. Dihing Patkai Riders have been a successful team this season, having not lost a single game, defeating Kaziranga Heroes and Manas Tigers by 11 and 8 runs, respectively. Their bowlers have served well together and are expected to lead the pack once more.

Meanwhile, Barak Bravehearts bounced back from their first defeat and defeated Kaziranga Heroes by five runs in their previous game. They will look to extend their winning run in the coming games.

BHB vs DPR, Match Details

The eighth match of the Assam T20 2022 between the Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders will be played on August 27 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs DPR, Match 8, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: August 27, 2022, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BHB vs DPR Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground is known for producing high-scoring encounters, and Saturday should be no exception. The surface should help the pacers, though scores of 160 and or above are common here. The team winning the toss would prefer to chase.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 4

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 136

Average 2nd innings score: 132

BHB vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: WLWWW

Dihing Patkai Riders: WWLLL

BHB vs DPR Probable Playing XI today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Subham Mandal (c), Sandip Paul, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Dharani Rabha, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Jitumoni Kalita, Anand Sharma

Dihing Patkai Riders injury/team news

Swarupam Purkayastha missed the previous game but is expected to play today.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI :

Nibir Deka, Shivam Mittal, Pradyaun Saikia, Aman Chetry, Vijay Gautam, Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Bikash Chetry, Senglong Rongpi, Mekhail Doley, Nasir Ullah (c &wk)

BHB vs DPR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nasir Ullah (31 runs in two games, S.R: 43.67)

Ullah hasn't been in the best of form and went on to score a duck in the first game. That said, his ability to score quick runs and attacking batting style makes him an excellent fantasy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Biplab Saikia (69 runs in two games, Average: 34.50)

Saika got off to a good start with the bat in both of his appearances, scoring 23 and 46 runs, respectively. He has looked much more improved and composed as a batter this time, and will look to convert such a promising start into a big one in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Siddartha Baruah (Two wickets in two games)

Siddartha Baruah has been good with the ball so far, taking two wickets in two games, but has failed miserably with the bat. He is a technically sound batter who can play big innings and can be backed to perform well in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler Pick

Nipan Deka (53 runs and 4 wickets in two games, Average: 13.33)

Nipan has performed well both with the ball and the bat thus far in the competition. He has scored 53 runs and taken four wickets in two games at an average of 13.33, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

BHB vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nipan Deka

Nipan has a good record at the Amingaon Cricket Ground and should do well on Saturday against a weak batting unit. He has put batters in trouble with his bowling and has scored runs with ease while batting in the middle order. He will be the default pick for the captaincy in today's outing.

Dharani Rabha

Dharani Rabha has been one of the most successful bowlers for the BHB side, picking up five wickets in just two games while also being economical. That makes him a suitable choice for vice-captaincy for BHB vs DPR fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abir Chakraborty 7 runs & 3 wickets in 2 games Bikash Chetry 8 runs & 5 wickets in 2 games Mekhail Doley 2 runs & 2 wickets in 2 games Abhijot Sidhu 9 runs & 1 wicket in 2 games Pradyaun Saikia 57 runs in 2 games

BHB vs DPR match expert tips 8th match

Bowlers have seen the most amount of success so far in the tournament, with a total of 85 wickets falling in just six games. Hence, you should pick as many bowlers and all-rounders for your team as possible and choose two of them as captain and vice captain.

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Head To Head League

BHB vs DPR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Pradyaun Saikia

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Aman Chetry

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Bikash Chetry, Dharani Rabha

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Grand League

BHB vs DPR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Shivam Mittal, Pradyaun Saikia

All-Rounders: Siddartha Baruah, Aman Chetry

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Bikash Chetry, Dharani Rabha

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury