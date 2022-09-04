BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 24

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the 24th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BHB vs DPR Dream11 prediction.

Barak Bravehearts are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with six wins and two losses. Dihing Patkai Riders have also been in good form. With four wins and three losses, they are fourth in the standings.

BHB vs DPR Match Details

The 24th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders will be played on September 4 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs DPR, Match 24, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 4th September 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

BHB vs DPR Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati generally favors the batters, with the average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue being 136 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

Average 1st-innings score: 136

Average 2nd-innings score: 118

BHB vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: L, W, W, W, W

Dihing Patkai Riders: W, L, W, L, L

BHB vs DPR Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Ayush Agarwal, Subham Mandal, Rahul Hazarika, Sandip Paul, Karan Mahajan, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Anand Sharma, Sidharth Sarmah.

Dihing Patkai Riders injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI:

Nasir Ullah (wk), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Nibir Deka, Aman Chetry, Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Bikash Chetri, Nipan Deka, Mekhail Doley, Darshan Rajbongshi, Abir Chakraborty, Reshab Dipak.

Today’s BHB vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nasir Ullah (7 matches, 92 runs)

Nasir Ullah has smashed 92 runs in six Assam T20 2022 outings. He is also quite safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Subham Mandal (8 matches, 159 runs)

Subham Mandal has mustered 159 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 103.92.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abhijot Singh Sidhu (8 matches, 6 wickets)

Abhijot Singh Sidhu has picked up six scalps at an economy rate of 5.55 in the Assam T20 2022. He can also chip in with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Nipan Deka (7 matches, 84 runs, 12 wickets)

Nipan Deka has been excellent with both the bat and ball, taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.51 and scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 135.48.

BHB vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Dharani Rabha (8 matches, 19 wickets)

Dharani Rabha is the leading wicket-taker in the Assam T20 2022 with 19 wickets from eight games.

Rahul Hazarika (7 matches, 332 runs)

Rahul Hazarika has smashed 332 runs at an average of 66.40 and a strike rate of 137.76 in the tournament with the help of 32 fours and 11 sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dharani Rabha 19 wickets in 8 matches Rahul Hazarika 332 runs in 7 matches Nipan Deka 84 runs & 12 wickets in 7 matches Abhijot Singh Sidhu 6 wickets in 8 matches Subham Mandal 159 runs in 8 matches

BHB vs DPR match expert tips

Dharani Rabha and Rahul Hazarika are the leading wicket-taker and the leading run-scorer in the Assam T20 2022, respectively, and will be the top choices to be fantasy captains for the BHB vs DPR game. Bowlers like Nipan Deka, Anand Sharma, and Bikash Chetri might also be vital picks.

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ayush Agarwal, Nasir Ullah

Batters: Rahul Hazarika (vc), Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha (c), Bikash Chetri

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Karan Mahajan, Abhijot Singh Sidhu (c)

Bowlers: Nipan Deka (vc), Dharani Rabha, Anand Sharma, Bikash Chetri

Edited by Samya Majumdar