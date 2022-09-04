BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 24

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the 24th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BHB vs DPR Dream11 prediction.
Barak Bravehearts are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with six wins and two losses. Dihing Patkai Riders have also been in good form. With four wins and three losses, they are fourth in the standings.
BHB vs DPR Match Details
The 24th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders will be played on September 4 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BHB vs DPR, Match 24, Assam T20 2022
Date & Time: 4th September 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
BHB vs DPR Pitch Report
The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati generally favors the batters, with the average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue being 136 runs.
Matches won by teams batting first: 12
Matches won by teams bowling first: 10
Average 1st-innings score: 136
Average 2nd-innings score: 118
BHB vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Barak Bravehearts: L, W, W, W, W
Dihing Patkai Riders: W, L, W, L, L
BHB vs DPR Probable Playing 11 today
Barak Bravehearts injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:
Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Ayush Agarwal, Subham Mandal, Rahul Hazarika, Sandip Paul, Karan Mahajan, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Jitumoni Kalita, Anand Sharma, Sidharth Sarmah.
Dihing Patkai Riders injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI:
Nasir Ullah (wk), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Nibir Deka, Aman Chetry, Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Bikash Chetri, Nipan Deka, Mekhail Doley, Darshan Rajbongshi, Abir Chakraborty, Reshab Dipak.
Today’s BHB vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Nasir Ullah (7 matches, 92 runs)
Nasir Ullah has smashed 92 runs in six Assam T20 2022 outings. He is also quite safe behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Subham Mandal (8 matches, 159 runs)
Subham Mandal has mustered 159 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 103.92.
Top All-rounder Pick
Abhijot Singh Sidhu (8 matches, 6 wickets)
Abhijot Singh Sidhu has picked up six scalps at an economy rate of 5.55 in the Assam T20 2022. He can also chip in with the bat.
Top Bowler Pick
Nipan Deka (7 matches, 84 runs, 12 wickets)
Nipan Deka has been excellent with both the bat and ball, taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.51 and scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 135.48.
BHB vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices
Dharani Rabha (8 matches, 19 wickets)
Dharani Rabha is the leading wicket-taker in the Assam T20 2022 with 19 wickets from eight games.
Rahul Hazarika (7 matches, 332 runs)
Rahul Hazarika has smashed 332 runs at an average of 66.40 and a strike rate of 137.76 in the tournament with the help of 32 fours and 11 sixes.
5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BHB vs DPR match expert tips
Dharani Rabha and Rahul Hazarika are the leading wicket-taker and the leading run-scorer in the Assam T20 2022, respectively, and will be the top choices to be fantasy captains for the BHB vs DPR game. Bowlers like Nipan Deka, Anand Sharma, and Bikash Chetri might also be vital picks.
BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Ayush Agarwal, Nasir Ullah
Batters: Rahul Hazarika (vc), Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal
All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhijot Singh Sidhu
Bowlers: Nipan Deka, Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha (c), Bikash Chetri
BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah
Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal
All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Karan Mahajan, Abhijot Singh Sidhu (c)
Bowlers: Nipan Deka (vc), Dharani Rabha, Anand Sharma, Bikash Chetri