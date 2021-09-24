BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 13

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the 13th match of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Friday.

With three wins in four games, Barak Bravehearts have been in sublime form and currently occupy the top spot in the Assam T20 points table. Kaziranga Heroes, on the other hand, have won just one of their three matches. With their backs against the wall, the Heroes need to go on a winning run.

BHB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 Today

BHB XI

Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (c)

KAH XI

Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Amit Sinha (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bishal Das, Shivam Mittal, Abit Chakraborty

Match Details

BHB vs KAH, Assam T20 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 24th September, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is generally a balanced one, with both bowlers and batsmen expected to have a say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s BHB vs KAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamuli could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

D Das is a reliable batsman who rarely throws away his wicket. Capable of playing big shots with ease, has scored 79 runs in two Assam T20 matches so far.

All-rounders

A Gogoi is a fantastic all-rounder who can almost single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your BHB vs KAH Dream11 fantasy team, having picked up four wickets in the last match.

A Sinha has been in good form with both the bat and ball in the Assam T20. He has scored 92 runs and picked up two wickets in four Assam T20 matches.

Bowlers

R Mali had two scalps to his name in the first match and is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi (KAH) – 309 points

R Mali (KAH) – 216 points

A Sinha (KAH) – 200 points

D Das (KAH) – 191 points

R Ahmed (BHB) – 187 points

Important stats for BHB vs KAH Dream11 prediction team

A Gogoi: 8 wickets

R Mali: 6 wickets

A Sinha: 92 runs and 2 wickets

N Deka: 86 runs and 2 wickets

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamuli, D Das, P Debnath, N Deka, A Gogoi, A Sinha, R Ahmed, N Deka, R Mali, A Choudhury, R Alam

Captain: A Gogoi. Vice-captain: R Ahmed

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamuli, D Das, P Debnath, N Deka, P Aziz, A Gogoi, A Sinha, R Ahmed, R Mali, A Choudhury, R Alam

Captain: A Sinha. Vice-captain: R Mali

Edited by Samya Majumdar