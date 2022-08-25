BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 4

Barak Bravehearts will take on Kaziranga Heroes (BHB vs KAH) in the fourth match of the Assam T20 2022 on Thursday, August 25. The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs KAH Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have gotten off to a bad start. Barak Bravehearts lost to the Brahamaputra Boys by 97 runs as they could only make 85 runs in response to a target of 182 runs. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes are coming off a 11-run loss to Dihing Patkai Riders and will look to improve as a unit in the upcoming games.

A thrilling game is expected, with both teams gearing up for their first victory.

BHB vs BRB Match Details

Match 4 of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes will be played on August 25 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BHB vs KAH, Match 4, Assam T20 2022.

Date & Time: 25th August 2022, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

BHB vs KAH Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is suitable for batting. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce early on. Anything between 160-180 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 5.

Matches Won by team bowling first: 0.

Average 1st innings score: 160.

Average 2nd innings score: 133.

BHB vs KAH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: LWWWW.

Kaziranga Heroes: LLLWD.

BHB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Subham Mandal (c), Sandip Paul, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Dharani Rabha, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Jitumoni Kalita, Karan Mahajan, Hridip Deka.

Kaziranga Heroes injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Kunal Saikia (c&wk), Danish Ahmed, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Alam, Tridiv Kshetri, Dipjyoti Saikia, Romario Sharma, Kunal Sarma, Rameez Rabbani.

BHB vs KAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kunal Sakia (82 runs in 10 T20 matches, Average: 13.70)

Sakia is a talented batter who can contribute crucial runs to his team. He's due for a big one, and given his skillset, he's expected to deliver in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Hazarika (30 runs in his previous outing)

Hazarika got off to a good start in the previous game against BRB, scoring 30 runs off 21 deliveries. A big knock is expected from this explosive batter in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Danish Ahmed (22 runs & two wickets in his previous outing)

Danish Ahmed announced his return to form in his previous appearance, scoring 22 runs and taking two wickets. His form is a huge boost for Kaziranga Heroes, and he is expected to keep it up in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler Pick

Roshan Alam (Four wickets in his previous outing)

He was outstanding in the previous game, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 and being named man of the match. Alam will be eager to contribute to this game as well.

BHB vs KAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Danish Ahmed

Danish Ahmed has been the Kaziranga Heroes' best all-rounder. This was on display in the previous game, in which he scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 115.79 and took two wickets. Given his abilities, he could play a big knock today in addition to picking up some wickets, making him a top fantasy captain pick.

Roshan Alam-I

Alam has performed splendidly over the past year and is a skilled left-arm medium fast bowler. His pace and cutter ball make him a more lethal bowler, giving him more chances to provide breakthroughs for his team. Alam is expected to take at least a couple of wickets in the upcoming game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dharani Rabha 12 runs & two wickets in one game Siddartha Baruah Two wickets in one game Akash Sengupta Three runs & two wickets in one game Romario Sharma 19 runs in one game Rameez Rabbani 26 runs in one game

BHB vs KAH match expert tips 4th match

Akash Sengupta is a talented all-rounder who has gone unnoticed despite consistently performing with both the bat and the ball. After struggling with the bat, he took two wickets in his previous outing. Given his skill set, he is expected to deliver a good performance in this match.

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Head To Head League

Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia.

Batters: Romario Sharma, Rameez Rabbani, Rahul Hazarika.

All-Rounders: Akash Sengupta, Danish Ahmed, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu.

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Hridip Deka, Dharani Rabha.

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th match, Grand League

Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia.

Batters: Biplab Saikia, Rameez Rabbani, Rahul Hazarika.

All-Rounders: Akash Sengupta, Danish Ahmed, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu.

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Jitumoni Kalita, Dharani Rabha.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra