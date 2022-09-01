BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 19

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the 19th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs KAH Dream11 tips.

Barak Bravehearts are atop the points table with five wins and one loss from six encounters. Kaziranga Heroes, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent run in the Assam T20 2022. With two wins and four losses from six games, they are fifth in the standings.

BHB vs KAH Match Details

The 19th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes will be played on September 2 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs KAH, 19th Match, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 2nd September 2022 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

BHB vs KAH Pitch Report

Although the track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue is 137 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

Average 1st-innings score: 137

Average 2nd-innings score: 117

BHB vs KAH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: W, W, W, W, W

Kaziranga Heroes: W, W, L, L, L

BHB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Ayush Agarwal (wk), Biplab Saikia, Subham Mandal (c), Rahul Hazarika, Md Kaif, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Karan Mahajan, Dharani Rabha, Hridip Deka, Sidharth Sarmah.

Kaziranga Heroes injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI:

Kunal Sakia (wk), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Bhargav Lahkar, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Pritish Ray, Ziyad Zaman.

Today’s BHB vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kunal Sakia (6 matches, 66 runs)

Kunal Sakia scored a 49-run knock the last time KAH faced BHB. He has also been collecting some vital points through catches, runouts and stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Hazarika (5 matches, 211 runs)

Rahul Hazarika has been batting really well in the Assam T20 2022, having amassed 211 runs in just five innings at an average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 131.06.

Top All-rounder Pick

Siddartha Baruah (6 matches, 6 wickets)

Siddartha Baruah is yet to fire with the bat, but has been bowling well. He has taken six wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top Bowler Pick

Roshan Alam (6 matches, 12 wickets)

Roshan Alam has picked up 12 wickets in six games at an economy rate of 5.77. He strikes once every 11 deliveries and boasts an average of 10.58.

BHB vs KAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Dharani Rabha (6 matches, 15 wickets)

Dharani Rabha is the leading wicket-taker in the Assam T20 2022 with 15 scalps from six encounters at an average of 8.47 and a strike rate of 8.33.

Akash Sengupta (6 matches, 56 runs, 6 wickets)

Akash Sengupta has been contributing effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 56 runs and picked up six wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dharani Rabha 15 wickets in 6 matches Roshan Alam 12 wickets in 6 matches Akash Sengupta 56 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Rahul Hazarika 211 runs in 5 matches Siddartha Baruah 6 wickets in 6 matches

BHB vs KAH match expert tips

Both teams have some quality bowlers who have been picking up wickets regularly and could be big captaincy options. But expect the all-rounders to make a significant impact in the BHB vs KAH clash.

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia

Batters: Romario Sharma, Rahul Hazarika, Subham Mandal, Biplab Saikia

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta (vc), Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Dharani Rabha (c), Pritish Ray

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia

Batters: Romario Sharma, Rahul Hazarika (c), Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Siddartha Baruah, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Bhargav Lahkar

Bowlers: Roshan Alam (vc), Dharani Rabha, Kunal Sarma

Edited by Samya Majumdar