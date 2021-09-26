BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 17

Barak Bravehearts will take on Manas Tigers in the 17th match of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday.

Barak Bravehearts have been in tremendous form in the Assam T20 so far. They have won four of their six matches and are currently atop the standings with 18 points. The situation couldn’t be more contrasting for the Manas Tigers, who are yet to taste victory in the Assam T20 despite playing five matches.

BHB vs MTI Probable Playing 11 Today

BHB XI

Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (c)

MTI XI

Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das (c), Mrinmoy Dutta, Amlanjyoti Das, Erik Roy (wk), Dharani Rabha, Hrishikesh Bora, Nihar Paul

Match Details

BHB vs MTI, Assam T20 2021, Match 17

Date and Time: 26th September, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is generally a balanced one, with both bowlers and batsmen expected to have a say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths.

Today’s BHB vs MTI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although E Roy hasn’t been in the best of forms recently, he’s still the best wicketkeeper-batter choice for your BHB vs MTI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Nibir Deka, who has played a couple of good knocks in the Assam T20, can be relied upon to play another big innings in today's match.

All-rounders

Nipan Deka is a sensational all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He might prove to be a great captaincy choice for your BHB vs MTI Dream11 fantasy team, having picked up a three-wicket haul in the previous Assam T20 match.

R Ahmed could prove to be the difference-maker in today's game. He was sensational in the match against the Brahmaputra Boys.

Bowlers

R Alam has picked up five wickets in the last three Assam T20 matches and is expected to play a key role today.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs MTI Dream11 prediction team

R Alam (BHB) – 229 points

A Das (MTI) – 226 points

A Choudhury (BHB) – 220 points

D Rabha (MTI) – 219 points

N Deka (BHB) – 214 points

Important stats for BHB vs MTI Dream11 prediction team

R Alam: 6 wickets

A Das: 24 runs and 5 wickets

A Choudhury: 6 wickets

D Rabha: 5 wickets

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam T20)

BHB vs MTI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Assam T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Roy, N Deka, I Ahmed, R Sharma, N Deka, R Ahmed, P Das, R Alam, A Das, A Choudhury, D Rabha

Captain: R Alam. Vice-captain: A Das

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Roy, N Deka, I Ahmed, R Sharma, N Deka, R Ahmed, M Dutta, R Alam, A Das, A Choudhury, D Rabha.

Captain: Nipan Deka. Vice-captain: R Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar